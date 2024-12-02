LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are not a normal newly-promoted team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are not a normal newly-promoted team

The Tangerines kept their good form going with the weekend win over St Mirren.

Dundee United celebrate
Dundee United celebrate victory over St Mirren. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are not your normal newly-promoted team.

The vast majority coming into the Premiership from the Championship need to battle and scrape every single point at this stage.

Some already look doomed by now.

Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines do battle and they do scrap but they do so with an assuredness and a confidence.

Emmanuel Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the Eddie Thompson Stand after finding the net.
Emmanuel Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the Eddie Thompson Stand after finding the net. Image: SNS

A confidence that they know how to win games of football.

Defensively they have been so strong and picked up another deserved clean sheet against St Mirren on Saturday.

Referee decisions

Much has been made of the referee decisions.

The game is so different now compared to my day so it does surprise me some of the decisions that are made now.

I didn’t agree with all the calls made at Tannadice either.

Kevin Holt coolly does the honours form the spot
Kevin Holt slots home a Dundee United penalty. Image: SNS

They did all go Dundee United’s way, though.

They certainly got the rub of the green.

But the performance throughout the match saw United earn their bit of luck with the officials.

They earned it through hard work, team ethic, organisation and simply very good defending.

You make your own luck and United are doing that right now.

It’s been a brilliant start to the season for the Tangerines.

And they could add to it even further with another home game to come on Saturday.

