LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are not a normal newly-promoted team

Dundee United are not your normal newly-promoted team.

The vast majority coming into the Premiership from the Championship need to battle and scrape every single point at this stage.

Some already look doomed by now.

Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines do battle and they do scrap but they do so with an assuredness and a confidence.

A confidence that they know how to win games of football.

Defensively they have been so strong and picked up another deserved clean sheet against St Mirren on Saturday.

Referee decisions

Much has been made of the referee decisions.

The game is so different now compared to my day so it does surprise me some of the decisions that are made now.

I didn’t agree with all the calls made at Tannadice either.

They did all go Dundee United’s way, though.

They certainly got the rub of the green.

But the performance throughout the match saw United earn their bit of luck with the officials.

They earned it through hard work, team ethic, organisation and simply very good defending.

You make your own luck and United are doing that right now.

It’s been a brilliant start to the season for the Tangerines.

And they could add to it even further with another home game to come on Saturday.