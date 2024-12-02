Angus projects sharing £600,000 community cash windfall revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus projects sharing £600,000 community cash windfall revealed

Councillors decided the eight winners of UK Government cash behind closed doors last week.

By Graham Brown
A new shed is to be built for Forfar Sailing Club's community skiffs. Image: Paul Reid
Eight Angus projects which will share a £600,000 UK Government cash pot have been announced.

Councillors agreed the destination of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies in private last week.

They said the policy sub-committee’s decision could not be heard in public due to “financial sensitivities”.

However, on Monday the authority revealed the projects which will benefit.

Grants will go to schemes in Arbroath, Montrose, Kirriemuir, Forfar, Monifieth, and Aberlemno.

Monifieth community hub unveiling.
The new £2.3m Monifieth community hub was unveiled in September. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The community-led projects include taking ownership of property, redeveloping assets, or enhancing green space.

Expressions of interest were invited from community groups and services in Angus.

Projects were then assessed on a set of criteria. Those included delivery towards net-zero, sustainability and deliverability within the fund timescale.

Committee chairman and council leader Bill Duff said: “It’s great to see so many community-led projects coming forward and the range that they demonstrate within the criteria of the fund.

“As the fund was over-subscribed, we had to make some difficult decisions based on what projects could realistically deliver this year.”

So where is the money going?

The successful applicants are:

Court House, Arbroath – £100,000

The money will fund external repairs to the trust which is working to create a community-owned centre in the former Sheriff Court buildings on Arbroath High Street.

Monifieth Activity Centre – £80,000

The grant will fund the final stages of the Monifieth Community Resource Group centre beside the Blue Seaway park. Monifieth’s new library will also be housed in the new building.

Sustainable Kirriemuir Community Farm – £75,000

Sustainable Kirriemuir lease a 17-acre field on Kinnordy Estate and have ambitious plans to turn this into a multi-use community space to create a community food and growing project.

Union Park Community Sports Hub, Montrose – £103,000

Construction has started on a purpose built sports hub at Union Park and the funding will support completion of the project.

Forfar Open Gardens – £35,000

This funding will allow the Project Keep FOG to be delivered, focusing on essential activities to transform a new site into a garden, allowing the group to vacate their current location.

Aberlemno Village Hall – £32,000

Working with Aberdeen University, the Pictish Arts Society, Angus Alive and Historic Environment Scotland, Aberlemno Village Hall Committee have a plan to bring home and accommodate the ninth local Pictish stone in the village hall itself.

Reactivate Montrose – £85,000

ProMo, the Montrose development and improvement community interest company, has ambitious plans to redevelop Montrose High Street.

Those include purchasing a second town centre property to renovate and rent.

Forfar Sailing Club site redevelopment – £90,000

Forfar Sailing Club has a two-stage site redevelopment plan, which will see a larger replacement for their community skiff store at St Margaret’s Inch.

