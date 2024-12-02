Angus projects sharing £600,000 community cash windfall revealed

Eight Angus projects which will share a £600,000 UK Government cash pot have been announced.

Councillors agreed the destination of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies in private last week.

They said the policy sub-committee’s decision could not be heard in public due to “financial sensitivities”.

However, on Monday the authority revealed the projects which will benefit.

Grants will go to schemes in Arbroath, Montrose, Kirriemuir, Forfar, Monifieth, and Aberlemno.

The community-led projects include taking ownership of property, redeveloping assets, or enhancing green space.

Expressions of interest were invited from community groups and services in Angus.

Projects were then assessed on a set of criteria. Those included delivery towards net-zero, sustainability and deliverability within the fund timescale.

Committee chairman and council leader Bill Duff said: “It’s great to see so many community-led projects coming forward and the range that they demonstrate within the criteria of the fund.

“As the fund was over-subscribed, we had to make some difficult decisions based on what projects could realistically deliver this year.”

So where is the money going?

The successful applicants are:

Court House, Arbroath – £100,000

The money will fund external repairs to the trust which is working to create a community-owned centre in the former Sheriff Court buildings on Arbroath High Street.

Monifieth Activity Centre – £80,000

The grant will fund the final stages of the Monifieth Community Resource Group centre beside the Blue Seaway park. Monifieth’s new library will also be housed in the new building.

Sustainable Kirriemuir Community Farm – £75,000

Sustainable Kirriemuir lease a 17-acre field on Kinnordy Estate and have ambitious plans to turn this into a multi-use community space to create a community food and growing project.

Union Park Community Sports Hub, Montrose – £103,000

Construction has started on a purpose built sports hub at Union Park and the funding will support completion of the project.

Forfar Open Gardens – £35,000

This funding will allow the Project Keep FOG to be delivered, focusing on essential activities to transform a new site into a garden, allowing the group to vacate their current location.

Aberlemno Village Hall – £32,000

Working with Aberdeen University, the Pictish Arts Society, Angus Alive and Historic Environment Scotland, Aberlemno Village Hall Committee have a plan to bring home and accommodate the ninth local Pictish stone in the village hall itself.

Reactivate Montrose – £85,000

ProMo, the Montrose development and improvement community interest company, has ambitious plans to redevelop Montrose High Street.

Those include purchasing a second town centre property to renovate and rent.

Forfar Sailing Club site redevelopment – £90,000

Forfar Sailing Club has a two-stage site redevelopment plan, which will see a larger replacement for their community skiff store at St Margaret’s Inch.