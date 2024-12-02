£600k levelling-up windfall for 8 Angus community projects – but council refuses to reveal successful applicants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£600k levelling-up windfall for 8 Angus community projects – but council refuses to reveal successful applicants

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund grants were agreed behind closed doors.

By Graham Brown
A council sub-committee approved the capital grants in private. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus groups are in line for a whopping £600,000 of levelling-up support for a range of projects.

But the destination of the cash will remain a secret – for now – after Angus Council refused to reveal the successful applicants.

Instead councillors have given the go-ahead for a top official to deal with the handling of the grants if any of the winners stumble with their schemes.

The money has come from the UK shared prosperity fund, part of the Westminster government’s suite of levelling-up monies.

In September, councillors agreed to make a £600k allocation to a capital grant fund to support community-led projects.

It aims to encourage schemes around community ownership, asset redevelopment and green space.

Applications were weighted around:

  • Impact
  • Deliverability within set timescales
  • Sustainability
  • Leverage
  • Carbon Reduction

And it followed expressions of interest from Angus organisations keen to tap into a place-based investment fund earlier this year.

Bids total double available funding

In all, 23 groups were asked by the council for further information on their plans.

A number could not deliver in the timescale of the fund or were seeking revenue costs as opposed to capital costs.

Others required further permissions and are not ready to proceed.

Some projects were deemed suitable for other funding streams.

But it left the council with nine bids for cash.

Those groups and organisations submitted applications totalling £1.3 million for the available £600k.

A sub-group of the authority’s policy and resources committee considered the applications behind closed doors.

A council spokesperson said that was done due to “financial sensitivities”.

Following 50-minutes of private discussion, committee convener and council leader Bill Duff said grants to eight of the nine projects had been approved.

The council did not indicate when the grant awards would be made public.

