Petition to save Perth Leisure Pool handed over to council bosses

Perth and Kinross Council will now review the petition.

By Lucy Scarlett
Bobby Brian holds the petition and stands in from of Perth and Kinross Council building.
Bobby Brian is determined to overturn 'controversial' decision. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A petition has been handed to council chiefs in a bid to save Perth Leisure Pool from closure.

Provost Xander McDade accepted the signatures on behalf of the local authority from former leisure centre employee Bobby Brian.

More than 2,200 people signed the petition objecting to plans for a watered-down version of PH20 at Thimblerow car park.

Bobby wants Perth Leisure Pool to remain a key service in the area for years to come.

He said: “In the end the goal is to get the decision overturned and for them to build a fully provisioned PH20 at the current site on Glover Street.

“For the facility to be built there and to provide 40, 50 years into the future for current and future generations of people living in Perth and Kinross.”

Bobby worked at the reception of Perth Leisure Pool for two years and decided to launch the petition after hearing the plans for the new site.

‘Backlash’ over plans for new Perth leisure complex

Councillors narrowly voted to build a new centre at Thimblerow car park at the start of September.

Bobby claims the proposed new site will not benefit the public.

He told The Courier: “It’s not the most popular decision and there’s been a lot of backlash from it.

“Not including a leisure pool or flumes, it doesn’t cater properly for the people of Perth and Kinross.”

The new facility would cut back on children’s leisure swimming by more than 30 hours a week.

How will council chiefs respond to the petition?

The local authority will verify signatures on the petition before it is presented to a council meeting on February 26.

Mr McDade says Perth and Kinross leaders will listen to calls to save the centre.

Xander McDade receives the petition from Bobby Brian inside the Perth and Kinross Council building.
It is in the hands of council leaders now. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “The point of petitions is so that the public can have their say and politicians can respond.

“I wouldn’t want to pre-empt what will happen but obviously it will absolutely get a hearing and will have allowed people the opportunity to have a say and politicians to respond accordingly.”

Conversation