Montrose sports hub project leaps forward as planning permission is granted

Ambitious proposals for a new Montrose community sports hub have been applauded by planning councillors.

Angus development standards committee this week gave the green light to the Union Park scheme to create a new 570 sq. m. facility on Whinfield Road site.

It would replace the old Montrose Rugby Club clubhouse.

The new building will have changing rooms, toilets, a medical room, kitchen facilities and plant room.

There will also be multi-purpose spaces and a west-facing veranda to watch cricket and rugby.

Angus Council owns the land.

The latest planning bid is similar to a scheme approved in 2019, but that permission has now expired.

The applicants hope community groups will make full use of the hub’s social spaces for daytime activities.

In response to one local objection it said it did not intend to operate licensed premises or unsocial hours.

And nearby residents have been told floodlighting will be switched off by 9pm.

Planning officials recommended the application for approval.

They said: “The new building is directly related to the enhancement of facilities associated with the recreational use of the park.

“While it would result in a reduction of available open space, it would not adversely affect the existing sports pitch provision and it would improve the facilities available for those using the pitches.”

In December 2023, the project was among a host of local groups to receive support from the Seagreen offshore windfarm community fund.

Enthusiastic local backing

Local councillors led support for the scheme.

Montrose SNP member Bill Duff said: “The current clubhouse is worn and rather elderly so replacing it with something modern is absolutely excellent.

“I know the club is very well run and has a large number of young people attending.”

Conservative ward colleague Iain Gall added: “Anything that supports sport in the local towns is a really good thing.

“Hopefully it provides decades to come of more success at that site for those that use it.”

The applicants said they would consider a suggestion by Forfar councillor Linda Clark to install a Changing Places toilet in the new building.