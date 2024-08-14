Montrose sports hub project leaps forward as planning permission is granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose sports hub project leaps forward as planning permission is granted

Union Park Community Sports Club aims to develop new facilities on the site of the Montrose Rugby clubhouse.

By Graham Brown
Planning councillors backed the plan for new facilities at Union Park in Montrose. Image: Google
Planning councillors backed the plan for new facilities at Union Park in Montrose. Image: Google

Ambitious proposals for a new Montrose community sports hub have been applauded by planning councillors.

Angus development standards committee this week gave the green light to the Union Park scheme to create a new 570 sq. m. facility on Whinfield Road site.

It would replace the old Montrose Rugby Club clubhouse.

The new building will have changing rooms, toilets, a medical room, kitchen facilities and plant room.

Union Park sports ground in Montrose.
New facilities are to be developed at Union Park in Montrose. Image: Google

There will also be multi-purpose spaces and a west-facing veranda to watch cricket and rugby.

Angus Council owns the land.

The latest planning bid is similar to a scheme approved in 2019, but that permission has now expired.

The applicants hope community groups will make full use of the hub’s social spaces for daytime activities.

In response to one local objection it said it did not intend to operate licensed premises or unsocial hours.

And nearby residents have been told floodlighting will be switched off by 9pm.

Planning officials recommended the application for approval.

They said: “The new building is directly related to the enhancement of facilities associated with the recreational use of the park.

“While it would result in a reduction of available open space, it would not adversely affect the existing sports pitch provision and it would improve the facilities available for those using the pitches.”

In December 2023, the project was among a host of local groups to receive support from the Seagreen offshore windfarm community fund.

Enthusiastic local backing

Local councillors led support for the scheme.

Montrose SNP member Bill Duff said: “The current clubhouse is worn and rather elderly so replacing it with something modern is absolutely excellent.

“I know the club is very well run and has a large number of young people attending.”

Conservative ward colleague Iain Gall added: “Anything that supports sport in the local towns is a really good thing.

“Hopefully it provides decades to come of more success at that site for those that use it.”

The applicants said they would consider a suggestion by Forfar councillor Linda Clark to install a Changing Places toilet in the new building.

