Perth neighbourhood turned Facebook detectives to nail car vandal

An abusive thug tried to carve his name in the paintwork of his ex-partner’s car during a “destructive rampage” in a Perth neighbourhood.

Douglas Robertson targeted three parked vehicles in the city’s Kite Way, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Residents turned Facebook detectives to secure incriminating CCTV footage, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Robertson was later arrested for carrying out a night-time raid on Morrison’s filling station.

The 39-year-old pled guilty to the September 5 break-in and three counts of vandalism committed in the early hours of August 9 this year.

He was jailed for a year and ordered to keep clear of his ex-partner for a decade.

Request rebuffed

Prosecutor Bill Kermode said Robertson’s ex had asked the court to grant a non-harassment order “for as long as possible.”

“The complainer and the accused had been in a toxic relationship.

“The accused contacted the complainer via Facebook in an attempt to restart the relationship.

“However, this was refused.”

Days later, the ex-partner and two neighbours discovered the paintwork of their cars had been damaged.

A 2ft-long scrape was found on a Peugeot Allure, parked in its driveway.

A nearby Ford Puma had also been scratched and Robertson’s ex found the letters D, O and U scored into her car.

Mr Kermode said the repair bill for all three vehicles came to nearly £2,000.

“All of the witnesses were members of the same community group on Facebook,” the fiscal depute said.

“Through this, CCTV was acquired from a neighbour and the accused was identified in the footage.”

Robertson admitted three charges of vandalism, including one aggravated by domestic abuse.

‘He kicked his way through the door’

About a month later, Robertson carried out an after dark raid on the filling station at Perth’s Morrison’s supermarket.

Mr Kermode said he made off with about £500 worth of vapes, nicotine patches and food.

Asked by Sheriff William Wood if there was anything particularly sophisticated about the break-in, the fiscal depute said: “He kicked his way through the door.”

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had a criminal history but these were the only cases outstanding.

Sheriff Wood noted there was a gap in Robertson’s offending, which he believed could be attributed to a lengthy prison sentence handed down in 2013.

He said: “I don’t see any merit in a community payback order. I am going to send you to prison.”

Robertson was sentenced to four months for the raid on Morrisons and got another eight for the car vandalisms.

“This was a destructive rampage in the neighbourhood of your former partner,” the sheriff said.

Robertson, of South William Street, Perth, showed little emotion as he was led away by GeoAmey officers but once out of sight, he screamed: “D**khead.”

