Perth neighbourhood turned Facebook detectives to nail car vandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth neighbourhood turned Facebook detectives to nail car vandal

Douglas Robertson targeted three parked vehicles in the city's Kite Way, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

By Jamie Buchan
Douglas Robertson, Perth Sheriff Court
Douglas Robertson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

An abusive thug tried to carve his name in the paintwork of his ex-partner’s car during a “destructive rampage” in a Perth neighbourhood.

Douglas Robertson targeted three parked vehicles in the city’s Kite Way, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Residents turned Facebook  detectives to secure incriminating CCTV footage, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Robertson was later arrested for carrying out a night-time raid on Morrison’s filling station.

The 39-year-old pled guilty to the September 5 break-in and three counts of vandalism committed in the early hours of August 9 this year.

He was jailed for a year and ordered to keep clear of his ex-partner for a decade.

Request rebuffed

Prosecutor Bill Kermode said Robertson’s ex had asked the court to grant a non-harassment order “for as long as possible.”

“The complainer and the accused had been in a toxic relationship.

“The accused contacted the complainer via Facebook in an attempt to restart the relationship.

“However, this was refused.”

Douglas Robertson. Image: Facebook

Days later, the ex-partner and two neighbours discovered the paintwork of their cars had been damaged.

A 2ft-long scrape was found on a Peugeot Allure, parked in its driveway.

A nearby Ford Puma had also been scratched and Robertson’s ex found the letters D, O and U scored into her car.

Mr Kermode said the repair bill for all three vehicles came to nearly £2,000.

“All of the witnesses were members of the same community group on Facebook,” the fiscal depute said.

“Through this, CCTV was acquired from a neighbour and the accused was identified in the footage.”

Robertson admitted three charges of vandalism, including one aggravated by domestic abuse.

‘He kicked his way through the door’

About a month later, Robertson carried out an after dark raid on the filling station at Perth’s Morrison’s supermarket.

Mr Kermode said he made off with about £500 worth of vapes, nicotine patches and food.

Asked by Sheriff William Wood if there was anything particularly sophisticated about the break-in, the fiscal depute said: “He kicked his way through the door.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had a criminal history but these were the only cases outstanding.

Sheriff Wood noted there was a gap in Robertson’s offending, which he believed could be attributed to a lengthy prison sentence handed down in 2013.

He said: “I don’t see any merit in a community payback order. I am going to send you to prison.”

Robertson was sentenced to four months for the raid on Morrisons and got another eight for the car vandalisms.

“This was a destructive rampage in the neighbourhood of your former partner,” the sheriff said.

Robertson, of South William Street, Perth, showed little emotion as he was led away by GeoAmey officers but once out of sight, he screamed: “D**khead.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Katie Reid
Danger driver caused six-car smash in Perth a day after release from prison
TK Maxx sign
Stunned Fife TK Maxx shoplifter makes phone call bid from dock after jailing
Dea McGill, Brassica
'Naive' Dundee restaurant boss sentenced for Brassica fraud and embezzlement
Ruth Smith, Forfar Sheriff Court
Jealous Forfar woman must compensate victim she battered in early morning street assault
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee attempted murder charge dropped
Greggory Odjig
TV star says he acted 'as a warrior' to protect Perthshire woman allegedly raped…
Alistair Wallace
Court hears of Stirlingshire search and rescue after drunken crash
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker STILL not sentenced 80 months after terrorising student in university grounds
Christopher Dickson.
Dicksons of Perth boss dodges jail sentence for driving while banned for fourth time
Nethergate taxi rank
Perth man jailed for Dundee taxi rank assault