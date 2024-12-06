Buy from local makers and artists in Perth

Whether you’re searching out a unique Christmas gift or looking to brighten up your own home, jewellery box, or wardrobe, choosing an original piece of art or bespoke item of jewellery or clothing, is easier – and often more affordable – than you think.

In 2021, Perth was awarded UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Arts status – the only UK city to hold this prestigious title. There is little doubt that the artists and makers scattered throughout the region played a significant role in Perth securing this award, and we are proud to have so many of these talented individuals represented in the independent galleries within the city centre.

From printed cards to large scale paintings, silver jewellery to colourful ceramics, you will find ideas ranging from under £5 to over £5000.

You can also find more local artists and makers, who sell direct to the public via their own websites, on the Perthshire Artisans platform.

Single maker shops

Shilling & Fitz: A maker with a difference

Owned by Lee Fitzpatrick and based on Princes Street, Perth

Although not an artist in the typical sense of the word, we had to include Shilling & Fitz in this list. Offering bespoke, made-to-measure clothing for discerning gentlemen, the craftsmanship involved in its work is second to none.

Each item is measured, cut, and finished by its team of highly experienced tailors and nothing leaves the premises until customers are 100% satisfied. Specialising in military and Highland tailoring, including its highly regarded tartan trews, traditional hand sewn eight-yard kilts, Highland jackets and waistcoats, and more formal wear such as velvet smoking jackets.

Silvia Whiteley Art

Owned by Silvia Whiteley and found on George Street

Silvia is a self-taught artist, with a particular talent and experience in pet portraiture and wildlife art.

The shop stocks her full range including her fantastic hand painted mugs – a go-to gift for those who know and love her work – cushions, prints, and fun coasters.

Ceri M Creations

Owned by Ceri McEwan and found on South Street

Artist Ceri discovered her passion for pottery in 2021 via The Great Pottery Throwdown – and a little side of YouTube – after which she impulsively purchased a pottery wheel!

After hours and weeks of practice, Ceri unleashed her inner maker and, having mastered her pottery skills, began to establish her own unique ceramics style.

The results can be viewed and purchased in her lovely shop where you will find a wide range of her handmade mugs, travel cups, shot cups, wee bowls, spoon rests and vases, all in fantastic colours.

Galleries and shops stocking multiple makers

Jardine Gallery

Owned by Julian Jardine and based on New Row, Perth

Graduating with a BA Hons in Ceramics from Duncan of Jordanstone Art College, Julian Jardine has been creating ceramic sculpture for more than 30 years. During this time his work has sold to collectors around the world and his inimitable style and wildlife themed sculptures, have become instantly recognisable and highly collectable.

Julian established Jardine Gallery and Workshop in 2008 where he sells his own work alongside that of other artists, sculptors and jewellers. In 2012 he opened The Workshop, where he offers classes in painting, drawing and pottery.

Perth and Kinross Based Artists found in Jardine Gallery

Julian Jardine, Perth. Original, wildlife themed sculptures. From collection or by commission.

Helen Welsh, Coupar Angus. Original artwork on watercolour paper, linen and silk.

Keryn Evely, Auchterarder. Gift Cards.

Boo Vake

Owned by Arlene Baird and based on Watergate, Perth

Boo Vake originates from Bùth Bheag, which means little shop in Scottish Gaelic and this beautiful, wee, independent shop has been a staple of Perth since 1993.

Arlene specialises in playful and practical pieces from contemporary artists and makers, most of whom are based in Scotland. The shop has a love of colour and textures, and an appreciation of well-designed and constructed products that you’ll want to live with for a very long time.

The range includes beautiful ceramics, gorgeous wearables and quirky homewares. A must visit for when shopping for gifts.

Perth and Kinross Based Artists found in Boo Vake

Fun Makes Good, near Crieff. Bright bolster cushions, tablemats, and coasters

True North Chandlers, between Crieff & Comrie. Colourful dinner candles.

Urquhart Glass, Comrie. Glass stud earrings.

Ceri White Ceramics, Perth. Contemporary ceramics for the home.

Frames Gallery

Owned by Hugh Goring and based on Victoria Street, Perth

Frames Gallery started in 1979 as a picture framers, and while this remains a hugely important part of the business, it is the art gallery that opened in 1991 that has placed them firmly on the Scottish arts map.

Exhibiting exciting works from contemporary Scottish artists and makers, Hugh has created a warm and inviting space that features paintings, limited edition prints, sculpture, ceramics, jewellery and more.

Visiting exhibitions rotate regularly, and Frames has a clear policy of showing the best in Scottish contemporary art and craft and actively promoting emerging artists alongside the more well-established ones.

Perth and Kinross Based Artists found in Frames

Alan Hamshere, Painter

Bruce Shaw, Painter

Claire Harkess, Painter

Fiona Sturrock, Painter

Jonathan Mitchell, Painter

Lindsay Arbuthnott, Painter

Lindsay Turk, Painter

Liz Myhill, Painter

Mary Allen Graham, Painter

Sheila Garden, Painter

Yvonne Hair, Painter

Silver Linings Jewellery Design Studio

Owned by Kyley Campbell and found on the High Street, Perth

Silver Linings opened in 2016 and is both the shop and workshop for Kyley Campbell’s beautiful jewellery designs. Kyley’s distinctive and highly collectible style features contemporary collections of bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings, set in silver and coloured metal.

As well as finding the space and outlet she needed to design and make her own constantly evolving range of jewellery, Kyley has created a warm and welcoming gallery space for other artists and makers from across Scotland.

A keen supporter of loving local, Kyley is committed to offering a wide range of beautiful pieces from wider Perthshire and Kinross. A must-visit shop for quirky gifts and artisan pieces.

Perth and Kinross Based Artists found in Silver Linings Jewellery Design Studio

Kyley Campbell, Perth. Jewellery with a distinctive colourful edge using anodised aluminium and semi-precious stones.

Diana King Jewellery, Perth. Jewellery collections using silver and semi-precious stones.

By Rebecca Studios, Kinross. Silver jewellery collections.

Sarah Halliday, Perth. Cards and prints from original artworks.

Lynsay Hay, St Madoes. Cards from original artworks.

Nicola McBride, Perth. Cards and various artisan gifts.

Gail Stirling Robertson, Dunning. Cards and prints from original artworks.

The Grey Earl, Comrie. Cards and prints from original artworks.

Tayberry Gallery

Owned by Sarah Spalding and found on Princes Street

Behind one of the city’s most colourful doors, lies Tayberry Gallery, owned by silversmith and jewellery maker Sarah Spalding.

Sarah’s contemporary jewellery designs are created largely in silver, including her iconic cubed collection, and for those who enjoy a sparkle or drop of colour, the rings in her Meld Collection feature precious and semi-precious gems.

Her own work though is just a small component of Tayberry Gallery’s ever-changing collection. Featuring the best in Scottish and British-made art and design, you will find a wide choice of ceramics, wood, textiles, illustrations, paintings, glass, sculpture, prints, cards and other jewellers.

Price points range from under £20 to £200-plus, making this a perfect place to find beautiful and unique gifts, or to shop for quality handmade products for you and your home.

Perth and Kinross Based Artists found in Tayberry Gallery