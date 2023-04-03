Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most challenging year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most challenging year’

The Caledonia Housing Association says her main priority is the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on her tenants.

By Rob McLaren
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

She leads a Tayside housing association with thousands of properties and three major new build projects in Dundee under way. Last week she signed off a £25 million loan.

But Julie Cosgrove says her main challenge is not spiralling construction costs or overseeing a workforce of 200 staff.

The Caledonia Housing Association boss says her number one concern is the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on her tenants.

She says: “At the end of the day we’re a business. We have to ensure we can pay all our overheads but we’ve got that social ethos.

“I always think that we’ve got a business mind but a social heart and that’s the key difference for us.”

Julie has led Caledonia since it was created in 2011 following the mergers of Perthshire and Service housing associations.

The merger meant overheads could be reduced, allowing more money to be spend on building improvements and containing rent increases.

In the past 12 years, more than 3,000 properties have been added through more mergers and new build construction.

Caledonia Housing Association rent increases

The scale of the business has helped it tackle what Julie describes as its “most challenging year”.

She said: “We’ve had to look at all our overheads to make sure we’re driving best value for money for our tenants.

“Over the last decade our rent increases have been below the Scottish average. It’s something we’re really proud of.

The Caledonia Housing Association development at Rosebank Street, Dundee. Image: Caledonia Housing Association Date.

“This has been the most challenging year in terms of controlling our costs and keeping rents down.

“Our out rent policy allows us to increase rents by the Consumer Price Index plus 1% but inflation has been running at over 10%.

“There’s no chance we’d do that level of increase. Across the sector it’s been an average of 6.2%. We approved a rent increase of 5%.”

Dundee developments

Caledonia has ambitious plans to continue to add more properties to its portfolio. Julie says the five-year plan is to add another 600 units in the next five years.

Funding worth £75m was arranged last year. The first £25m of this was accessed last week.

Three major Dundee projects are currently under way.

  • Ballindean (67 units – 49 for rent and 18 available to buy through a shared equity scheme). Work started in May 2022. Final completion date December 2024. Total cost £12.7m with Scottish Government grant of £6.2m.
  • Coldside Road (30 units). Work started in November 2021. First handovers in July 2023 and completion date of October 2023. Total cost £5.4m with Scottish Government grant of £2.6m.
  • Rosebank (30 units). Work started in February 2022. First handovers in May 2023 and completion date of September 2023.Total cost £5m with Scottish Government grant of £2.5m.

The Ballindean and Rosebank projects have enhanced energy efficiency standards including air source heat pumps, battery storage and enhanced photovoltaic panels.

Julie said: “The funding will help sustain our growth in new builds and also ensure we can continue to improve and upgrade our properties in terms of energy efficiency.

The Ballindean plans. Image: Caledonia Housing Association.

“When we went to the market for funding, we were initially seeking £50m.

“I think it shows the strength and resilience of Caledonia that we were oversubscribed. We actually had offers on the table of more than £300m.

“We agreed a £75m package will be taken in three tranches.”

Helping people gives most satisfaction

While undertaking the housing projects and continuing to look at other growth opportunities, Julie says her main focus remains existing tenants.

Caledonia has provided tenants with access to advice from Scarf and emergency funding as energy costs increase.

She says helping people gives her most satisfaction.

“Ultimately we’re a social business and there’s nothing better than knowing we’re making a difference to someone,” she said.

Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association, reveals her future plans. Image: Caledonia Housing Association

“It’s lovely to see someone getting a new kitchen and bathroom or get the keys to a new house.

“Sometimes people are gobsmacked with the quality of the house.

“That makes it worthwhile and makes you understand why we’re doing things.

“I got a remarkable letter a few years ago from a woman who’d lived in one of our properties for more than 20 years. In that time fostered around 60 children in that house.

“It was lovely to have that much impact. A house is fundamental to quality of life, life chances and health and we want to raise standards in the sector.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
