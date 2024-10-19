Cafe, bar, restaurant and furniture store plan to revive former Loch Leven eatery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cafe, bar, restaurant and furniture store plan to revive former Loch Leven eatery

The bosses of Kinross House have lodged two planning applications.

By Kieran Webster
The Boathouse, Loch Leven, Kinross
The former Boathouse could be transformed. Image: First Sight Estates

The bosses of Kinross House have lodged plans to transform the former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven.

Plans from First Site Estates Limited could see the former eatery on Pier Road expanded and turned into a bar, restaurant and events space.

The plans also involve the creation of a fire pit bothy, relocation of public toilets and outdoor seating.

A second planning application seeks a new Historic Environment Scotland welfare office unit and furniture store.

The current owner of Kinross House, Donald Fothergill, is a director at First Site Estates.

Kinross bar would be open seven days a week

Kiran Fothergill, chief executive of First Sight Estates, told The Courier: “These new elements combined with the Boathouse and a new boat workshop unit previous consented, will add to the theatre of place.”

He added the scheme would “reinforce the boatyard setting as a busy and interesting component of the small harbour frontage, which is a key part of the heritage trail.”

The former Boathouse restaurant in Kinross.
The former Boathouse restaurant in Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Fothergill continued: “Our vision is to have a coffee operation that can independently be open in the mornings, with an all-day offer into the late afternoon.

“The coffee shop is to sit alongside the main Boathouse operation, which is planned to operate a bar bistro and lounge seven days a week.

“During the busier seasons, the restaurant space will open and have the potential for private hire and dining events.

“The design has been detailed to make the most of the Lochside setting whilst ensuring
operationally the Boathouse can deliver a high standard of service and quality offer.

“We are focused on working with local suppliers, producers and businesses to celebrate everything that is local and to create a desirable venue that establishes our own unique blend of food, drink, style and service.”

Job boost hopes for Loch Leven plans

The design statement, from KBA+D Architects, said: “The Boathouse building as it currently exists is designed to function as a modestly sized cafe and restaurant.

“The facilities are currently closed and inoperable in their current condition.”

Kinross House
Kinross House. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Works on the project will include “substantial retrofitting”, an extension of the current building and providing new and modern facilities for tenants First Estates Ltd.

It is also hoped the plans will create employment opportunities for local people.

The main building will also feature an area of interactive displays to promote and sell castle tour tickets.

The design statement added: “It is proposed that the Boathouse operations are fully inclusive to all, including being dog friendly.

“It will be intended to be available to the public seven days a week and at all times of day and evening.”

Mr Fothergill added: “We intend to conduct further detailed wider consultations in relation to landscaping, interpretation and wayfinding signage at and around the Boathouse and heritage car park.”

The planning applications can be viewed here and here on the Perth and Kinross Council website.

More from Perth & Kinross

Work to repair the damaged bridge at Glencarse began last week.
Broken-down vehicle causing 35-minute delays on A90 between Dundee and Perth
Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023.
All primary schools and 2 secondary schools in Perth and Kinross to close due…
3
Donald the Perthshire Highland cow.
Meet the viral Perthshire Highland calf being dubbed 'Scotland's Moo Deng'
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning
Ardeonaig Hotel at Loch Tay
Perthshire hotel director died after JCB toppled off pier into Loch Tay
Ben Paton
Perth joyrider back behind bars for car keys theft just three days after prison…
The Wee Chippy in Anstruther and McKays Fish and Chip Shop in Pitlochry.
Fife and Perthshire chippies shortlisted for UK chip shop of the year award
CR0049350, Laura Devlin, Dundee. The official opening of the new Dundee Justice Hub is taking place on Friday. Designed to meet the needs of its users and a modern trauma informed justice system the Dundee Justice Hub will be formally opened on 2 August by the Lord President, Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs and 'first look' inside. Picture Shows; Courtroom 1, Dundee Justice Hub, Quadrant House, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 02nd August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fatal accident inquiry to examine tragedy at Kinross-shire farm
Three Witches Tearoom.
Charity tins stolen from Perth café after thieves kick down door
Little's Restaurant in Blairgowrie.
Little's in Blairgowrie to close as locals say restaurant will be 'sadly missed'

Conversation