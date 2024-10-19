Cafe, bar, restaurant and furniture store plan to revive former Loch Leven eatery

The bosses of Kinross House have lodged plans to transform the former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven.

Plans from First Site Estates Limited could see the former eatery on Pier Road expanded and turned into a bar, restaurant and events space.

The plans also involve the creation of a fire pit bothy, relocation of public toilets and outdoor seating.

A second planning application seeks a new Historic Environment Scotland welfare office unit and furniture store.

The current owner of Kinross House, Donald Fothergill, is a director at First Site Estates.

Kinross bar would be open seven days a week

Kiran Fothergill, chief executive of First Sight Estates, told The Courier: “These new elements combined with the Boathouse and a new boat workshop unit previous consented, will add to the theatre of place.”

He added the scheme would “reinforce the boatyard setting as a busy and interesting component of the small harbour frontage, which is a key part of the heritage trail.”

Mr Fothergill continued: “Our vision is to have a coffee operation that can independently be open in the mornings, with an all-day offer into the late afternoon.

“The coffee shop is to sit alongside the main Boathouse operation, which is planned to operate a bar bistro and lounge seven days a week.

“During the busier seasons, the restaurant space will open and have the potential for private hire and dining events.

“The design has been detailed to make the most of the Lochside setting whilst ensuring

operationally the Boathouse can deliver a high standard of service and quality offer.

“We are focused on working with local suppliers, producers and businesses to celebrate everything that is local and to create a desirable venue that establishes our own unique blend of food, drink, style and service.”

Job boost hopes for Loch Leven plans

The design statement, from KBA+D Architects, said: “The Boathouse building as it currently exists is designed to function as a modestly sized cafe and restaurant.

“The facilities are currently closed and inoperable in their current condition.”

Works on the project will include “substantial retrofitting”, an extension of the current building and providing new and modern facilities for tenants First Estates Ltd.

It is also hoped the plans will create employment opportunities for local people.

The main building will also feature an area of interactive displays to promote and sell castle tour tickets.

The design statement added: “It is proposed that the Boathouse operations are fully inclusive to all, including being dog friendly.

“It will be intended to be available to the public seven days a week and at all times of day and evening.”

Mr Fothergill added: “We intend to conduct further detailed wider consultations in relation to landscaping, interpretation and wayfinding signage at and around the Boathouse and heritage car park.”

The planning applications can be viewed here and here on the Perth and Kinross Council website.