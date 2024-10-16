St Johnstone have one last chance to avoid ignominious club record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone have one last chance to avoid ignominious club record

The Perth side are on a 12-game winless streak at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone need the return of home comforts.
St Johnstone need the return of home comforts.
By Eric Nicolson

New St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, has inherited a Perth problem.

The McDiarmid Park club are enduring a miserable run of home form, with the last league win back in November.

Saints season ticket holders have been short-changed and Valakari will know that if his team are to stay in the Premiership, local fans will need to get more bang for their buck.

Courier Sport looks back through the history books to put 10-month barren spell in context.

306 (and hopefully the end)

The current run will reach 306 days on Friday and is the longest without a home win in the club’s history, excluding the football shutdown during the two world wars.

The length is, of course, exacerbated by the fact it takes in a close-season and a winter shutdown.

Next worst at McDiarmid

Saints are sitting on a dozen home league matches.

The second worst in the McDiarmid era (10 games) also straddled two seasons, like this one (three in the first, seven in the second).

Also like this one, it started after a victory over Hibs (on April 1, 2001).

Billy Stark was the St Johnstone manager when the Perth club were relegated with a woeful home record.
Billy Stark was the St Johnstone manager when the Perth club were relegated with a woeful home record.

In what would turn out to be a relegation season, Saints didn’t beat Kilmarnock until November 24.

That was only one of two home victories in the entire season.

Replicate that and the present Saints team are sure to replicate their fate.

Second tier, second rate

There is a case for saying that, pound for pound, the 1978/79 St Johnstone team has the worst winless home stretch given the quality of opposition that side faced in the division below the top flight.

The 10 losses and draws in a row were against Dundee, Clyde, Kilmarnock, Airdrie, Raith Rovers, Clydebank, Stirling Albion, Hamilton Accies, Arbroath and Dumbarton.

One last chance

Time is running out for Saints to make sure they don’t break an unwanted club record.

As thing stands, the longest winless home run was ‘achieved’ in the 1975/76 season, which got to the grand total of 13 before Aberdeen were beaten at Muirton Park long after that team had been officially relegated from the newly-created Premier Division.

To avoid joining them in Perth pub quizzes, Valakari’s men have to beat Ross County.

