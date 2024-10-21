Police say death of man in Dundee car park ‘not suspicious’

Police investigating the death of a man in a Dundee car park say it is “not suspicious”.

Officers were called to reports of an injured man by the Travelodge on West Marketgait on Friday morning.

An area of the car park was cordoned off after the man died at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25am on Friday, we were called to reports of a man found injured in the West Marketgait area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances however the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

An area near the hotel’s back door – which leads to the car park, a smoking area and bins – was taped off throughout Friday.

One eyewitness told The Courier at the time: “When I was arriving at the gym around 8.15am there were around five police vehicles and two ambulances.

“A short while later one left with its blue lights and siren going.

“Police have taped off an area heading from the back door of the Travelodge.

“There’s a smoking area down there and bins.

“Most of the activity seems to be going on behind the bins.

“I have no idea what it is but it looks bad.”