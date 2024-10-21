Police say death of man in Dundee car park ‘not suspicious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police say death of man in Dundee car park ‘not suspicious’

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

By Kieran Webster
man dies at Travelodge car park
Police on the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Police investigating the death of a man in a Dundee car park say it is “not suspicious”.

Officers were called to reports of an injured man by the Travelodge on West Marketgait on Friday morning.

An area of the car park was cordoned off after the man died at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25am on Friday, we were called to reports of a man found injured in the West Marketgait area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

police travelodge Dundee
Police at the back door of the Travelodge. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances however the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

An area near the hotel’s back door – which leads to the car park, a smoking area and bins – was taped off throughout Friday.

One eyewitness told The Courier at the time: “When I was arriving at the gym around 8.15am there were around five police vehicles and two ambulances.

“A short while later one left with its blue lights and siren going.

“Police have taped off an area heading from the back door of the Travelodge.

“There’s a smoking area down there and bins.

“Most of the activity seems to be going on behind the bins.

“I have no idea what it is but it looks bad.”

More from Dundee

Police on the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee paedophile's sick stash included images of girls as young as two
Police on the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Olympia inquiry takes step forward as 'experienced' solicitors firm appointed
Gail Taylor says she was made a scapegoat.
Former Dundee nurse says she was 'scapegoat' for Carseview patient's suicide
Trains are cancelled from Dundee as a result.
Train services through Tayside disrupted as Storm Ashley flooding hits
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex predator still to be sentenced a year after conviction
Police on the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
House of Gray: Hotel plans lodged for derelict Dundee orphanage
5
Police on the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Brother of Dundee schoolboy killed in road tragedy reveals police visit over 'leak'
3
Glasgow woman accidentally receives LEZ notice
Glaswegian fined for driving in Dundee's LEZ has 'never even been to the city'
10
Police on the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning
Fyfe Galbraith to launch debut album
Dundee singer returns from London to launch music career at Groucho's

Conversation