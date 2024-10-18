Man dies after being found injured in Dundee hotel car park

A man has died after being found injured in a Dundee hotel car park.

Police cordoned off an area behind the Travelodge on West Marketgait at around 7:25am this morning.

His death is being treated as unexplained and police say “enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

An area near the hotel’s back door – which leads to the car park, a smoking area and bins – remains taped off with officers at the scene.

One eyewitness said she saw an ambulance leave at around 8.30am.

She told The Courier: “When I was arriving at the gym around 8.15am there were around five police vehicles and two ambulances.

“A short while later one left with its blue lights and siren going.

“Police have taped off an area heading from the back door of the Travelodge.

“There’s a smoking area down there and bins.

“Most of the activity seems to be going on behind the bins.

“I have no idea what it is but it looks bad.”

Police tape off area behind Dundee Travelodge

Another gymgoer said: “I was in the gym when I saw two ambulances, a police car and two police vans parked outside.

“Whatever it was must have happened suddenly as it was quiet when I walked past at 6:45am.

“!I’m here most days and there’s not normally any police activity in this area so it’s surprising to see.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25am on Friday we were called to reports of a man found injured in the West Marketgait area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended however the man died at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Travelodge has been approached for comment.