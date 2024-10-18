Man dies after being found injured in Dundee hotel car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man dies after being found injured in Dundee hotel car park

Several police cars and two ambulances were spotted in West Marketgait this morning.

By Lindsey Hamilton
police travelodge Dundee
Police at the back door of the Travelodge. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

A man has died after being found injured in a Dundee hotel car park.

Police cordoned off an area behind the Travelodge on West Marketgait at around 7:25am this morning.

His death is being treated as unexplained and police say “enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

police at Travelodge Dundee
Police at the back door of the Travelodge. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

An area near the hotel’s back door – which leads to the car park, a smoking area and bins – remains taped off with officers at the scene.

One eyewitness said she saw an ambulance leave at around 8.30am.

She told The Courier: “When I was arriving at the gym around 8.15am there were around five police vehicles and two ambulances.

“A short while later one left with its blue lights and siren going.

“Police have taped off an area heading from the back door of the Travelodge.

“There’s a smoking area down there and bins.

“Most of the activity seems to be going on behind the bins.

“I have no idea what it is but it looks bad.”

Police tape off area behind Dundee Travelodge

Another gymgoer said: “I was in the gym when I saw two ambulances, a police car and two police vans parked outside.

“Whatever it was must have happened suddenly as it was quiet when I walked past at 6:45am.

“!I’m here most days and there’s not normally any police activity in this area so it’s surprising to see.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25am on Friday we were called to reports of a man found injured in the West Marketgait area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended however the man died at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Travelodge has been approached for comment.

