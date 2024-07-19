Dunfermline sign ex-Celtic goalkeeper on short-term deal as hunt for Deniz Mehmet competition continues

Dunfermline have found a temporary fix to their goalkeeping dilemma after snapping up former Celtic youngster Kai McLean on a short-term deal.

The 19-year-old was freed by the Scottish champions at the end of last season and has joined the Pars on an agreement expected to be around a month long.

The Northern Ireland youth cap has answered the call after the Fifers were left without a substitute keeper on their books.

Deniz Mehmet has been the only shot-stopper in the squad for the opening two Premier Sports Cup ties against The Spartans and Forfar Athletic.

It left James McPake’s men exposed to a potentially embarrassing situation had Mehmet been either injured or sent-off.

With no replacement available, both scenarios would have resulted in an outfield player having to take on the gloves.

Fortunately, that never came to pass. But the East End Park outfit were aware it was a situation that needed resolved.

McLean will now fill a spot on the bench for Saturday’s trip to face Livingston in the cup.

A former Motherwell trainee, he signed professionally with Celtic in 2021 and featured regularly for the Hoops in their UEFA Youth League campaign last season, facing Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid.

It is understood a more permanent option between the sticks is still on the agenda for Dunfermline, who are keen to secure someone capable of pushing number one Deniz Mehmet.

The Championship side did have former Huddersfield Town keeper Giosue Bellagambi on trial during pre-season.

The 22-year-old Uganda cap was involved in the pre-season friendlies against East Fife, Cove Rangers and Dundee.

However, he has now left the Pars without being offered a deal.

The Fifers’ other trialist who featured heavily during the warm-up games, Adam Supyk, has also departed East End Park.

The Kiwi left-back has instead gone on trial with the Burnley under/23s side.

Meanwhile, striker Jake Sutherland has been farmed out on loan to Fife neighbours Cowdenbeath for the season.