St Johnstone boss Craig Levein open to more African signings, with Aaron Essel not the only trialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein open to more African signings, with Aaron Essel not the only trialist

The 18-year-old from Ghana has made a good first impression.

By Eric Nicolson
Aaron Essel pictured with manager Craig Levein after signing for St Johnstone.
Aaron Essel pictured with manager Craig Levein after signing for St Johnstone. Image PPA.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is open to exploring more deals in Africa, after early signs point to Aaron Essel becoming a Scottish Premiership success story.

Levein revealed that he has had another potential signing on trial but that player looks as if he’ll be snapped up by a club higher up the football food chain.

Getting Essel’s transfer over the line, though, made the hard work put into the recruitment process worthwhile.

And the fact that the 18-year-old already appears ready to make his mark on the Saints’ first team will encourage the Perth boss to keep hunting left-field bits of business.

“One of the good things about the deal with Aaron was that his club (Bechem United in Ghana) let him come over and he trained with us for the last two weeks of last season,” said Levein.

“I had a chance to assess him in our environment and compare him to our players.

“I could tell after a couple of days.

Aaron Essel in action against Arbroath.
Aaron Essel in action for St Johnstone against Arbroath. Image: PPA.

“But generally you wouldn’t invite anyone in for just a couple of days. You need to find out a wee bit more about them over a couple of weeks.

“We had another guy in just before Aaron who attracted some bigger clubs.

“I would probably try and do the same thing again if we were trying to dip into that market or other markets that I don’t really know.

“The other thing is we don’t really want to pay transfer fees so a lot of these deals are based around sell-ons and stuff like that, which is appealing.

“The money doesn’t have to come up front.”

Clark returns to the grass

Meanwhile, Levein has welcomed Nicky Clark back on to the training ground.

“Nicky has done a bit of running,” he reported. “He’s come through that without any problems.

“Nicky is an experienced player who will know where he is. He’s positive about everything.

“He came back to training in good condition. He’s been working hard over the summer.

“It was just a little bit of a set-back with this calf problem so we just need to be careful. Overloading it isn’t a good idea.”

Saints will seek to make it two wins out of two when Morton visit McDiarmid Park for the first home game of the season.

“You’re generally facing a well-drilled, fired-up opposition like Brechin were last week,” said Levein.

“They were well organised and very difficult to break down.

“We are in the very early stages of piecing together the jigsaw so winning things is the only thing that really matters for me at the moment.

“Our confidence will grow if we win this game – as it did after Brechin. It’s the be all and end all just now.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hopeful Makenzie Kirk will bring power, pace and goals…
Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Arran Cocks deal – and loan to Angus side
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals new transfers rule at St Johnstone as squad-shaping continues
Fran Franczak and Taylor Steven are both highly thought of at St Johnstone.
Craig Levein on St Johnstone career plan for young stars Fran Franczak and Taylor…
Adam Webb has set-out his intentions as St Johnstone owners.
Adam Webb: What have St Johnstone fans learned about new era 10 days after…
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein shares new return timeframe for Uche Ikpeazu
Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone set to sign England schoolboy international Arran Cocks – then loan him…
New St Johnstone star Andre Raymond at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone finalise Andre Raymond transfer as Trinidad and Tobago star hails 'great' Perth…
Paul Sturrock, Fran Franczak and Eve Muirhead are all from Highland Perthshire.
5 pillars of St Johnstone's history with Highland Perthshire
Geoff Brown has sold St Johnstone to Adam Webb and will now build a community hub near McDiarmid Park.
Geoff Brown reveals preferred site for new St Johnstone community hub

Conversation