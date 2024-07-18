Craig Levein reveals new transfers rule at St Johnstone as squad-shaping continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein reveals new transfers rule at St Johnstone as squad-shaping continues

The McDiarmid Park manager is looking forward to working with new owner, Adam Webb.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has admitted that squad-cutting will now have to come before squad-building.

New owner, Adam Webb, added extra funds to the Perth transfer kitty, which has helped Levein bring in a number of players so far this summer.

With several weeks to go before the window closes, though, it will be a recruitment balancing act for the Saints boss.

“I’ve had a budget top-up,“ said Levein. “That’s already happened.

“But we are getting to that stage where it’s ones out to come in.”

‘Spruce the place up’

Webb can help improve the football operation at McDiarmid Park in other ways, Levein pointed out.

“We don’t have anything on analysis,” he said. “We have me!

“So that’s being looked at.

“The first time I spoke to Adam, I was on the phone for about two hours going over lots of different stuff.

“I could feel the enthusiasm in his voice for getting started. It’s a new era for the club.

Adam Webb.
Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

“There are plans to do a number of different things, even just to spruce the place up down the stairs.

“There’s a better way of configuring all the spaces on the bottom level.

“For example, there’s an open space where you come in at the bottom of the stairs.

“A lot of the teams that come, particularly the Old Firm, have got bodies lying about in the corridors doing their stretching and all the rest of it.

“The two teams are both in the same corridor, pretty close to each other.

“I’ve said to them if they can look at maybe trying to get us in one area which is all ours and the opposition in another area which is all theirs.

“Then we don’t have people wandering about all over the place. It’s a little thing but something we’ve said to look at.”

Continuity

Levein and Webb, who will spend most of his year in America, won’t have a formal timetable of when they will speak to each other over the course of the season.

“I don’t have any arrangements to talk with Adam weekly or anything like that,” said Levein.

“But I get the feeling I can phone him any time I want.

“And Stan (Harris) is here for a wee while, Roddy (Grant) is here, so there’s continuity from that side of things.

“It will be interesting to see where it all goes.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Fran Franczak and Taylor Steven are both highly thought of at St Johnstone.
Craig Levein on St Johnstone career plan for young stars Fran Franczak and Taylor…
Adam Webb has set-out his intentions as St Johnstone owners.
Adam Webb: What have St Johnstone fans learned about new era 10 days after…
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein shares new return timeframe for Uche Ikpeazu
Arran Cocks, who played as a trialist in pre-season, is set to sign for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone set to sign England schoolboy international Arran Cocks – then loan him…
New St Johnstone star Andre Raymond at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone finalise Andre Raymond transfer as Trinidad and Tobago star hails 'great' Perth…
Paul Sturrock, Fran Franczak and Eve Muirhead are all from Highland Perthshire.
5 pillars of St Johnstone's history with Highland Perthshire
Geoff Brown has sold St Johnstone to Adam Webb and will now build a community hub near McDiarmid Park.
Geoff Brown reveals preferred site for new St Johnstone community hub
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak.
Young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak commits his future to Perth club with new…
Euro 2024 stars, Ivan Schranz and Mikel Oyarzabal, ahve both played against St Johnstone.
'Unbelievable' St Johnstone connection to Spain Euros hero Mikel Oyarzabal AND Slovak Golden Boot…
Graham Carey celebrates after opening the scoring from the penalty spot.
Graham Carey reveals trait he believes is key to successful St Johnstone season

Conversation