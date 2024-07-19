Urgent bid to save Anstruther’s historic lifeboat station from wrecking ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urgent bid to save Anstruther’s historic lifeboat station from wrecking ball

The shed will be demolished unless volunteers come forward to help progress plans for the 160-year-old building.

By Claire Warrender
Anstruther lifeboat station could be given a new lease of life if volunteers step forward. Image: Supplied.
Volunteers are launching a last-ditch bid to save Anstruther’s historic lifeboat station from the wrecking ball.

Bulldozers will raze the 160-year-old shed unless a viable plan to keep it for the community is drawn up.

Locals indicated overwhelming support to maintain the harbour landmark when plans for a new £7 million station were approved in 2020.

However, councillors sanctioned a demolition application to make way for car parking.

But the building has now been thrown a lifeline thanks to the tireless work of a small group of locals.

And it is likely ownership can be transferred to the community – but only if more volunteers urgently come forward to help.

Showers, exhibition and soft play among ideas for old lifeboat station

Former Anstruther Community Council chairman Andy Peddie, and others, worked on a feasibility study for the existing lifeboat station.

Among the ideas mooted is to create an exhibition space for the village’s original lifeboat, the James and Mary Walker.

Anstruther Lifeboat Station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Public showers and toilets, a harbourmaster’s office, soft play and an arts centre are among the other suggestions.

And an office for Isle of May boat trips, storage for skiffs and a lobster hatchery are also possibilities.

The building is big enough to accommodate several uses together.

But to progress the work, the planning consent would have to be rescinded and a community group established to take over the running of the shed.

Andy said: “We have made great progress but we can’t commit the time to take it to the next stage.”

‘We need people to step up now’

Andy says Fife Council and the RNLI are supportive of the plan.

But he added: “We need people from within the community to step up now and take the project forward.

“Time is very short and unless the people who seemed so passionate about saving the shed come forward to form a new group, the old shed will be demolished on completion of the new one.”

The new £2.5m Shannon class lifeboat arriving in Anstruther in April. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As well as people with time and passion, at least some of those who come forward will need business or trustee experience, says Andy.

The new lifeboat station will be built on a car park to the east of the existing building.

How the new Anstruther lifeboat station will look.

It will house the £2.5m Shannon-class lifeboat which arrived in Anstruther in April.

Anyone interested in helping can contact Andy Peddie for more information.

He can be contacted by email at cornceres@btinternet.com, or by phoning 07977 554 693.

