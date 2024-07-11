St Johnstone owner Adam Webb reveals new US analytics link-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb reveals new US analytics link-up

Saints need to strike a balance between old methods and new.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb.
New St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone will link-up with “people who are the best” at an American university as they seek to broaden their analytics horizons, new owner Adam Webb has revealed.

The majority shareholder hopes to strike a perfect balance between a head coach’s contacts’ book and the most valuable data they can get their hands on as a revamped McDiarmid Park recruitment operation takes shape.

Not only will analytics help inform which signings Saints make – it will also aid the development of the players over the course of a season.

“It (recruitment) is an obvious thing to add resources to,” said Webb.

“Through various levels of paid resources you can see every player in the world if you want to – where they played, how they played, all their statistics.

“You can put money in that and have this incredible amount of information.

“There’s more opportunity there obviously.

“There are people coming in with knowledge of analytics and all that side of things can do for sport.

“How you can play your current players and, of course, recruiting the best players for what you’re looking for.

“We are tied with – and will be co-ordinating with – one of the foremost sports analytics programs.

“That’s out of a university in the United States.

Adam Webb has got down to work at St Johnstone.
Adam Webb has got down to work at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“We will announce that in short order and they will be sending us interns and other resources that will help us with the business side of the club and the analytics and sports performance side.

“They are a very advanced program and a very enthusiastic partner going forward with us.

“We will have people stationed here working for the development of the club.

“We have a little boost and an advantage as we’re tied up with people who are the best.

“We will have one of the foremost experts in this field helping us.”

The value of ‘old-school’ methods

Webb is fully aware that there always needs to be scope to put faith in the trained eye of a man steeped in football, such as the manager he has at McDiarmid Park, Craig Levein.

“I will take a step back and say this – you cannot do much better than the signings we’ve had,” said the American lawyer.

“Can this (analytics) help us in the future? Absolutely.

“Have we done a great job without it? Yes.

Adama Sidibeh has been a big hit since signing in January.
Adama Sidibeh has been a big hit since signing in January. Image: SNS.

“The Aaron (Essel), Adama (Sidibeh), Benji (Kimpioka) signings, these are incredible.

“Craig’s network may be old-school but it has certainly worked so far and I do not want to question that while making provision for additional opportunities.

“Craig will tell you: ‘I will take any resource you give me and make good use of it’.

“That’s the goal. We will be doing that. It’s underway to some extent.

“You could spend unlimited resources on analytics now.

“You can get all the programs, hire folks who have a speciality on that.

“But we’re finding the happy medium.”

