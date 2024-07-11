David Babunski to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin lays out transfers timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

David Babunski to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin lays out transfers timeline

Goodwin hopes United can complete a couple of new signings by 'the end of next week'.

By Alan Temple
David Babunski in action for AFC Botosani in Romania
David Babunski in action for AFC Botosani in Romania. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United are closing in on the capture of North Macedonia international David Babunski.

However, the former Barcelona youth’s arrival is unlikely to be confirmed before United’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Falkirk on Saturday.

Babunski, 30, is a free agent after choosing to quit Mezokovesd in the aftermath of their relegation from the Hungarian top flight.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin was keen to tempt the 15-times capped midfielder to Tannadice ahead of their return to the Premiership.

And while Goodwin is remaining coy until all formalities are completed, Babunski is expected to become a Terrors player.

A focused Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Focused: Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Goodwin explained: “I can’t say too much until something is done. There are things going on in the background, but there is nothing to confirm at the moment. I can’t confirm or deny!

“That’ll all be done in the coming days, I’d imagine.”

David Babunski, No.8, challenges Grant Hanley during a Scotland visit to Skopje
Babunski, No.8, challenges Grant Hanley during a Scotland visit to Skopje. Image: Shutterstock.

Babunski, who grew up in Spain, emerged through the Barca academy without playing a senior game for the Spanish giants.

After ending his 10-year stint at the Camp Nou in 2016, he enjoyed a title-winning campaign with Red Star Belgrade before linking up with Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama F Marinos.

Remaining in Japan, Babunski spent two seasons at Omiya Ardija before making the switch to Romanian football, where he turned out for Botosani and Viitorul Constanta.

He has been playing in Hungarian football for the past three years, representing Debrecen and Mezokovesd.

David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country. Image; Shutterstock

Asked specifically if Babunski could arrive before Saturday’s showdown with Falkirk, Goodwin said: “No, he wouldn’t be involved at the weekend, anyway.”

Goodwin: Recruitment push is ongoing

Goodwin has already secured six signings as United seek to utilise the domestic and European markets to full effect, adding Will Ferry, Dave Richards, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Jack Walton and Trapanovski to their ranks.

And work to further bolster the Tangerines’ squad continues apace.

“We’re hoping to have a couple of new signings in by the end of next week,” added Goodwin. “There are players who we are speaking to, and we’ll continue to so.

“We still need to strengthen in a few areas. That’ll be ongoing.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards.
Jim Goodwin reveals goalkeeper rotation plan as Dundee United boss welcomes Jack Walton and…
3
David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United eye swoop for North Macedonia international David Babunski
18
Jim Goodwin was delighted by the high standards set by his side.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin refuses to compromise on quality
20
Chris Mochrie will bid to fire Airdrie to promotion contention
Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release
3
Alex Greive was part of the United side to win the Championship title
Dundee United title winner finds new club – and links up with another former…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
LEE WILKIE: New signings 'raising standards' at Dundee United - just like Jim Goodwin
Paul Sturrock and Dundee United boss Jim McLean on the training ground
How Paul Sturrock became a Dundee United great
The SPFL Trust Trophy
Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy…
Kristijan Trapanovski in training with his new team-mates at United's St Andrews University training base
Kristijan Trapanovski: Macedonian football expert gives inside track on Dundee United's capture of 'best…
A focused Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United signings are raising bar as Tangerines end training camp…
3

Conversation