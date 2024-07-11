David Babunski to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin lays out transfers timeline

Dundee United are closing in on the capture of North Macedonia international David Babunski.

However, the former Barcelona youth’s arrival is unlikely to be confirmed before United’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Falkirk on Saturday.

Babunski, 30, is a free agent after choosing to quit Mezokovesd in the aftermath of their relegation from the Hungarian top flight.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin was keen to tempt the 15-times capped midfielder to Tannadice ahead of their return to the Premiership.

And while Goodwin is remaining coy until all formalities are completed, Babunski is expected to become a Terrors player.

Goodwin explained: “I can’t say too much until something is done. There are things going on in the background, but there is nothing to confirm at the moment. I can’t confirm or deny!

“That’ll all be done in the coming days, I’d imagine.”

Babunski, who grew up in Spain, emerged through the Barca academy without playing a senior game for the Spanish giants.

After ending his 10-year stint at the Camp Nou in 2016, he enjoyed a title-winning campaign with Red Star Belgrade before linking up with Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama F Marinos.

Remaining in Japan, Babunski spent two seasons at Omiya Ardija before making the switch to Romanian football, where he turned out for Botosani and Viitorul Constanta.

He has been playing in Hungarian football for the past three years, representing Debrecen and Mezokovesd.

Asked specifically if Babunski could arrive before Saturday’s showdown with Falkirk, Goodwin said: “No, he wouldn’t be involved at the weekend, anyway.”

Goodwin: Recruitment push is ongoing

Goodwin has already secured six signings as United seek to utilise the domestic and European markets to full effect, adding Will Ferry, Dave Richards, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Jack Walton and Trapanovski to their ranks.

And work to further bolster the Tangerines’ squad continues apace.

“We’re hoping to have a couple of new signings in by the end of next week,” added Goodwin. “There are players who we are speaking to, and we’ll continue to so.

“We still need to strengthen in a few areas. That’ll be ongoing.”