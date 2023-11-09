Robbie Neilson makes shock USA switch as former Dundee United boss replaces ex-Rangers man in the dugout

Former Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has been named new head coach of USA outfit Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The 43-year-old had been out of work since being dismissed by Hearts in April, ending his second spell as Jambos boss after three years at the helm.

Neilson also had a stint in charge of MK Dons and won the Scottish Championship title with Dundee United in 2019/20 before returning to Gorgie.

It’s about winning football matches and historically, I’ve managed to do that at the clubs I’ve been at. Robbie Neilson

He will now be charged with guiding the Miami-based Rowdies to the United Soccer League (USL) title.

Neilson replaces former Motherwell and Rangers midfielder Nicky Law as gaffer.

A new era begins in Tampa Bay. The Rowdies are excited to welcome Robbie Neilson as head coach. 📰 Read more https://t.co/Wf2gXe4Jik pic.twitter.com/D0Ci8MkC9B — Tampa Bay Rowdies (@TampaBayRowdies) November 9, 2023

Neilson told the Rowdies’ official website: “When it comes down to my team, work rate is the most important thing. Humility, honesty, and work ethic are the three things that I always focus on getting out of the clubs I have worked at.

“Ultimately, it’s about winning football matches and historically, I’ve managed to do that at the clubs I’ve been at.”