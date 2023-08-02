This year’s Perth and Kinross school holiday dates to print out and keep at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This year’s Perth and Kinross school holiday dates to print out and keep at home

All the dates local schools are closed in the 2023/24 academic year.

By Cheryl Peebles

Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

We at The Courier can help. We have compiled the dates of the school holiday and in-service days for 2023/24 in Perth and Kinross.

As well as listing the dates children will be off we have created a printer-friendly Perth and Kinross school holidays calendar which you can print out at home and keep.

With our handy reminder of the holidays for the 2023/24 academic year, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

In addition to the main autumn, Christmas, spring and summer holidays our calendar includes the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

To access the printer-friendly version simply click on the link below the blackboard graphic.

Perth and Kinross school holidays 2023/24

  • Autumn: Monday 9 October to Friday 20 October
  • Christmas: Monday 25 December to Friday 5 January
  • Spring: Friday March 29 to Monday April 15 (incl. one in-service day)
  • Summer: Friday 28 June to Tuesday 13 August

In-service days and additional holidays

  • In-service: Friday 10 November
  • In-service and mid-term: Wednesday 14 February to Friday 16 February
  • May Day – Monday 6 May

Perth and Kinross school holidays printer-friendly calendar

School holidays in Dundee, Angus and Fife

If you have friends and relatives with children in other Tayside and Fife schools, you might want to know when they are off.

Here are our round-ups of the holidays in Dundee, Angus and Fife schools.

Schools information hub

You can find lots more handy information in the schools hub section of The Courier’s education page, including primary school menu reminder which is updated weekly, our secondary school league and primary schools performance tables.

This year's Dundee school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
This year's Angus school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
This year's Fife school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
