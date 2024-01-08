Top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance 2024 – find out how your school scored

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools

Top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance 2024 – find out how your school scored

Out of almost 250 schools 8 gained a full house of 40 points for the proportion of children meeting expected levels for reading, writing and numeracy. Cheryl Peebles reports.
Cheryl Peebles
Forthill Primary School, which scored as one of the best primary schools in Tayside and Fife.
Broughty Ferry's Forthill Primary gets top marks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Eight primary schools in Angus, Fife and Perthshire have scored full marks in our ranking for pupils’ performance in literacy and numeracy.

Out of almost 250 schools only these schools gained a full house of 40 points for the proportion of children in P1, P3 and P7 meeting expected curriculum levels for reading, writing, numeracy and listening and talking.

Search for your school in our table further down this article to see how it did.

Woodlands Primary School, Carnoustie, was among the top scorers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Highest scorers

In Angus four primary schools – Letham, Murroes, Rosemount and Woodlands – achieved the top score.

In Fife two did so – Greyfriars RC and North Queensferry.

Dundee and Perth and Kinross had one top scorer each – Forthill and Dunning.

Greyfriars RC Primary School, St Andrews, gets top marks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Lowest scorers

At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest scoring schools in each area were:

  • ANGUS – Andover 29, Inverbrothock 30, Borrowfield 32, Southmuir 32 and Warddykes 32.
  • DUNDEE – Fintry 26, Ardler 29, Downfield 30, Rowantree 30, Sidlaw View 31 and Tayview 31.
  • FIFE – Cardenden 20, Benarty 24, Methilhill 24, Auchtermuchty 26, Cowdenbeath 26, East Wemyss 26, Kinghorn 26, Rimbleton 26, and Springfield 26.
  • PERTH and KINROSS – Coupar Angus 24, Balhousie 26, Inch View 26, North Muirton 28, Goodlyburn 29 and Rattray 29.

Find your school’s score in our searchable table

You can find out how your school did by searching for it by name in our table, and compare this with how it did last year.

How were our scores awarded?

We scored schools based on the percentage of pupils in P1, P4 and P7 meeting expected levels in the Curriculum for Excellence, the curriculum used in Scottish local authority schools.

Pupils are assessed in four areas – listening and talking, reading, numeracy and writing – with teachers judging whether they have met expected levels.

Teachers do this in various ways, including observing children at work, assessing classwork, talking to them about their learning.

They also use standardised assessments.

Dunning Primary School, in Perthshire, was another top scorer. Image: Google Maps.

Our scores are based on the latest results for the 2022/23 academic year – known as Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels data – collected by the Scottish Government last June and published in December.

We awarded points for each of the four areas – one for 0 to 10% of pupils meeting expected levels, two points for 10% to 20%, up to 10 points for 90% or more – giving a maximum of 40 points.

For each school, the government publishes only the percentage range – eg. 80-90% – rather than an exact percentage.

No data was published for some smaller schools as the cohort size means individuals’ performance could be identifiable.

