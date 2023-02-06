The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scored By Cheryl Peebles and Emma Morrice February 6 2023, 6.00am 0 Woodlands Primary School in Carnoustie scored top marks for pupils meeting expected curriculum levels. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Schools Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group 3 How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly New community fridge based within Fife primary school is thriving Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity… Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity New children's book about a Fife boy's role in the building of the Forth… Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 9 Grove Academy dad's frustration at 'delay' in dealing with bullying of daughters 3 Mum home schooling son after Perth Grammar bullying and attacks 2 Most Read 1 Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate 2 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic… 6 3 Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked 4 4 Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000 5 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 6 Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation 7 First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public 8 Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home 9 When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 10 Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal… More from The Courier Garage manager warns 'death waiting to happen' on pothole-ridden road to Tayport Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll 'Rich list' of top landowners should expose where public cash is going Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed 'My Dundee dance days helped me win the BBC's Come Dancing' Dundee aesthetics business run by 20-year-old Nadia plans expansion Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow… 3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a… Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban… Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline Editor's Picks Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic Swilcan Bridge Dundee council chief warns council tax bills will rise and services will be ‘reduced’ Fife pensioner snared by decoy claimed he was ‘stringing along’ vigilante for fun Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban for Dundee United clash is a ‘dampener’ Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market? 4 Dundee talking points from Hamilton as unwanted dropped points record rears head again ‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked Five key points to Scotland’s historic win over England to launch the 2023 Six Nations Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 3 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after 'patio' style paving added to iconic Swilcan Bridge 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 8 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 9 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers