Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee kid Sam Fisher determined to repay manager’s faith after Dunfermline recall

By George Cran
February 6 2023, 7.30am Updated: February 6 2023, 10.24am
Sam Fisher
Dundee defender Sam Fisher impressed at Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee youngster Sam Fisher is determined to repay Gary Bowyer’s faith after a second-straight start for the Dark Blues.

Saturday’s match at Hamilton was only the second time in his young career he’d started consecutive Dundee games.

That’s after returning from an impressive loan spell at Dunfermline and stepping into an unfamiliar full-back position.

Bowyer has been full of praise for Fisher, describing him as “outstanding” on Saturday.

The 21-year-old sent in an enticing cross for Jordan McGhee’s equaliser and is keen to keep performing for his manager.

“For me on a personal note it was brilliant,” Fisher said of his time at Dunfermline.

Sam Fisher celebrates during his time at Dunfermline
Sam Fisher celebrates during his time at Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“Luckily enough coming back here the manager has put his trust in me to play me in an unfamiliar position but I was playing on the right of a back three at Dunfermline, so I’ve no complaints.

“The manager could put me up front and I’d try and do a job in up there.

“I’m really happy he’s put his trust in me and hopefully I’m repaying that.

“To be honest, I wasn’t really thinking about whether I would be coming back to Dundee, I was just playing week in, week out and enjoying my football.

“If I did get recalled I would be fully focused at Dundee and if I didn’t then all my focus would be on Dunfermline.

“Now I am back here I’m just focused on Dundee.”

‘I don’t know what he was doing’

To his credit, Fisher also kept his focus on the game when the opposition bench got involved in on-field matters in the first half.

Tempers flared after Accies assistant Darian MacKinnon barged into Fisher on the touchline as he went to take a throw-in.

Tempers boil at Hamilton after Accies assistant Darian MacKinnon (left) and Dundee defender Sam Fisher (right) clash
Tempers boil at Hamilton after Accies assistant Darian MacKinnon (left) and Dundee defender Sam Fisher (right) clash. Image: SNS.

And ultimately red cards were shown to MacKinnon and Dee goalie coach Alan Combe.

But it didn’t bother the Dundee youngster.

“It went over a wee bit, tempers boiled over,” Fisher said.

“I don’t know what he was doing but he got sent off for it, which was probably right.

“I’m not sure what he was thinking but I wasn’t too bothered about it.

“I didn’t know who it was, to be honest, I just remember someone barging into me and then turning round.

“I didn’t really care, I was just focused on the game.”

Recover

Ultimately it ended in disappointment for the Dee as they couldn’t find a way past the home defence in the second half.

Ryan Fulton denies Dundee in the second half.
Ryan Fulton denies Dundee in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

And leaves them four points behind leaders Queen’s Park.

“It was definitely a frustrated dressing room, we felt we should have got the three points but we know we didn’t play at our best,” Fisher added.

“But we showed we could recover and we’ll take the point and move onto next week.

“There are still a lot of games to be played and anything can happen but we’re just focusing on ourselves.

“Queen’s Park and Ayr can do what they want but we’ll just focus on ourselves and hopefully we can get as many wins as we can until the end of the season.

“It’ll definitely be close, it’s been close all season and I expect it to be that way right until the last day.”

