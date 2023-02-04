Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke Hannant absences

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rued his side’s finishing once more after they “dominated” Hamilton Accies but only came away with a point.

The Championship’s bottom side have shown shoots of recovery in recent weeks and took an early lead thanks to a superb Connor Smith strike after five minutes.

Most of the game from that point saw the Dark Blues on top with plenty of possession and deliveries into the box.

However, they were only able to find a way past home goalie Ryan Fulton once with Jordan McGhee heading home after 38 minutes.

That leaves them four points behind leaders Queen’s Park with a game in hand.

“It was frustrating, their goalkeeper was outstanding and made some really good saves,” Bowyer said.

“We missed a couple of great chances as well.

“Fair play to Hamilton, their lad scored a wonder goal and then they just sat in.

“We dominated the rest of the game.

“I thought we might have had a penalty when Ryan Sweeney was barged over in the box.

“I’ve spoken a lot this season about the number of chances we create.

“It was a similar game to Raith away.

“That’s the work, that’s what we’ve told the players, everything up to the area is very good and Adam Legzdins hasn’t made a save.

“That’s the work that lies ahead.”

‘Barged into him’

There was a flashpoint in the first half that saw referee Don Robertson brandish a red card towards each bench.

Hamilton Accies assistant Darian MacKinnon was in the middle of a stramash that eventually saw a red shown his way and for Dundee goalkeeper coach Alan Combe.

“It was nothing to do with us,” Bowyer said.

“It was a bad tackle and then we get up to take the throw.

“The rest you’ll have to ask a member of their staff.

“Sam Fisher was outstanding today and was just trying to take a throw when a member of their staff barged into him.”

No Zach Robinson or Luke Hannant

Keen eyes were on Bowyer’s team sheet at New Douglas Park to see if any of the three deadline day signings would be involved.

Returning Zach Robinson wasn’t involved at all and neither was Luke Hannant.

Lorent Tolaj, meanwhile, came off the bench with 15 minutes to go.

“Zach has missed quite a bit, he only came in on Thursday and so we really wanted to make sure he was ready,” explained Bowyer.

“He’ll come into contention for Wednesday.

“Luke Hannant unfortunately took a knock on Thursday and didn’t train much on Friday.

“Paul McMullan and Ian Lawlor’s partners both had babies on Thursday. We only saw Paul on Friday so that’s why he was on the bench.”

Dundee are next in action on Wednesday as they host Raith Rovers in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.