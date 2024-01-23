Montrose Burns Club auction sculpture for cairn project celebrating the Bard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Burns Club auction sculpture for cairn project celebrating the Bard

Angus craftsman Brian Wyllie has carved a portrait of Rabbie Burns which will go under the hammer to help complete a memorial marking Burns' stop near Montrose during a Highland tour in 1787.

By Graham Brown
Montrose Burns Club past president Dave Clark with the sculpture of the Bard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Montrose Burns Club past president Dave Clark with the sculpture of the Bard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A sandstone portrait of the Bard is going under the hammer to help fund an Angus memorial to Robert Burns.

And with Burns Night approaching, it is hoped there could be worldwide interest in the item.

Angus sculptor Brian Wyllie carved the stone panel which was part of a Montrose museum display coinciding with the town’s Burns Club annual supper at the weekend.

Brian, from Pitmuies, near Guthrie, created the sculpture from a block of red sandstone.

It came from surplus material from the restoration of the Duke of Sutherland’s doocot on Mertoun Estate in the Borders.

Montrose Burns sculpture on display at town museu.
(Back) Lynn Reid and Douglas Sparks of Angus Alive, Montrose Burns Club past president Graeme Newton and Dave Ramsay with (front) Susan Curran, Angus Alive; MBC project manager Dave Clark and Meghann Logue, Angus Alive. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He stylised the work on Scots portrait painter Alexander Nasmyth’s famous painting of Burns.

The piece will be the first lot in a fine art sale at Taylor’s auctions in Montrose on February 5.

It has an estimate of £500 to £700.

Sunnyside cairn

Proceeds will go towards completing a memorial near Montrose which marks the link between the Bard and ‘Gentle Shetlander’ Adam Christie.

Burns stopped at the site during a Highland tour of 1787.

Christie, who lived much of his life in the former Sunnyside asylum there, sculpted using the most basic of tools.

And in 1930, he carved a plaque marking the Bard’s Angus stop.

It has been saved as part of a new memorial at Sunnyside Estate which is now being transformed into housing.

A sculpture by Brian of Adam Christie has also been incorporated in the new cairn.

Mearns heritage expert Dave Ramsay and Brian have collaborated on a number of heritage sculpture projects since 2014.

Dave said: “Brian is an extremely skilled craftsman, and was the perfect person for these tasks.

Montrose Burns Club sculpture project
Montrose Burns Club past president Dave Clark with Susan Curran and Meghann Logue of Angus Alive. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Brian knows the Adam Christie story, and has a parallel life with Adam in that both men demonstrate both sculpting and musical skills, Adam with his fiddles and Brian with his guitars, one of which is actually made from stone. ”

Brian has completed another Christie sculpture from an old piece of Sunnyside stone, which will be taken to Shetland in May to be gifted to Adam Christie’s descendants.

Graeme Newton of Montrose Burns Club added: “Brian’s work is fantastic and we are so lucky to have him creating such beautiful work on our behalf.

Prior to the auction, Taylor’s Auctions will upload details of it to their own website as well as two specialist websites which will be live bidding platforms on the day.

