Historic Sunnyside Hospital water tower transformed into Montrose homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Historic Sunnyside Hospital water tower transformed into Montrose homes

The conversion of the 1880s water tower at Sunnyside into affordable homes is part of the residential redevelopment of the former Angus hospital.

By Graham Brown
The old water tower has undergone a residential transformation. Image: Sunnyside Estate.
The old water tower has undergone a residential transformation. Image: Sunnyside Estate.

The historic water tower at a former Angus hospital site has undergone a transformation in the first phase of an ambitious affordable housing development.

The Sunnyside building dates back to the mid-1880s and once served what was an asylum and infirmary near Montrose.

A careful restoration and renovation of the tower has now provided nine modern and comfortable flats for social rent housing.

Sunnyside water tower
The water tower building dates back to the 19th Century. Image: Sunnyside Estate

Sunnyside Estate – a joint venture between Montrose-based Pert Bruce Construction and FM Group – bought the 64-acre former Sunnyside Royal Hospital site for mixed-use redevelopment.

It offers converted two and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses in the old buildings, and bespoke two, three, four and five-bedroom new-build family homes.

The company is also working in partnership with Hillcrest Homes (Scotland) Ltd to deliver 105 affordable homes.

The first phase of 35 affordable new homes has been completed and handed over to Hillcrest.

As well as 26 flats and semi-detached properties, this includes nine flats in the converted C-listed water tower.

A further 28 homes – two blocks of 14 flats – are due to be handed over next year, with another 42 in 2025.

Sunnyside water tower brought back to former glory as Montrose homes

The water tower is thought to date back to the middle of the 19th Century.

It was built in plain Jacobean style with a symmetrical red sandstone façade.

It provided water for the hospital as well as workshop space and housing, all of which helped the site to be as self-sufficient as possible.

The hospital was operational until 2011, but was declared surplus by NHS Tayside.

Sunnyside Hospital water tower when the site was derelict
The old tower was derelict before the social housing conversion. Image: Sunnyside Estate.

Sunnyside Estate bought the site in 2016 and, like many of the buildings, the water tower was derelict.

Its conversion was designed by the team at Montrose’s Garry Adam Architect practice.

The firm is working on the whole site including the new build homes on the Orchard and Woods developments.

Pert Bruce contracts director Gilbert Forrest said: “We feel fortunate to be part of transforming this site back to its former glory as a prominent feature in the local community.

“The development continues to create and sustain local jobs, both directly and through the wider supply chain, benefiting companies around Angus and beyond.

“We are delighted to be handing these much-needed affordable homes over to Hillcrest Homes, with whom we have been working in partnership, and this marks the latest chapter in the development of Sunnyside Estate.

“And we are very proud of our local team who have worked extremely hard and diligently throughout this time, to provide a high-quality residential development, not just for Hillcrest but also our clients in the Orchard and Woods developments.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The burnt-out remains of the McDonald's at Monifieth. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
McDonald's workers 'praying' they still have jobs after Monifieth fire
3
Jennifer Grant holds her protest at Arnold Clark on Balfield Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus carer holds protest outside Dundee Arnold Clark in repairs bill dispute
Broughty Ferry beach.
Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed - how does your local beach rate?
Brechin Caledonian Railway was targeting Levelling Up fund millions. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin and Angus miss out on Levelling Up Fund millions - AGAIN
The Monifieth McDonald's has been destroyed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth McDonald's fire: Images reveal aftermath as restaurant left a burnt-out shell
McDonald's near Monifieth on fire.
Monifieth McDonald's destroyed in huge fire
The Gateway to the Glens museum in Kirriemuir.
Saviours of Kirriemuir camera obscura focus on rescuing town museum
Grace Byrne and mould in her Angus council home.
Angus family claim mould-covered council home is causing infections
Emergency services at the fire in Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Man, 49, dies in hospital after Montrose house fire
Councils are being given new powers to fine pavement parkers. Image: DC Thomson
Could your Angus street be exempt from the pavement parking ban?