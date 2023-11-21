Historic Sunnyside Hospital water tower transformed into Montrose homes

The historic water tower at a former Angus hospital site has undergone a transformation in the first phase of an ambitious affordable housing development.

The Sunnyside building dates back to the mid-1880s and once served what was an asylum and infirmary near Montrose.

A careful restoration and renovation of the tower has now provided nine modern and comfortable flats for social rent housing.

Sunnyside Estate – a joint venture between Montrose-based Pert Bruce Construction and FM Group – bought the 64-acre former Sunnyside Royal Hospital site for mixed-use redevelopment.

It offers converted two and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses in the old buildings, and bespoke two, three, four and five-bedroom new-build family homes.

The company is also working in partnership with Hillcrest Homes (Scotland) Ltd to deliver 105 affordable homes.

The first phase of 35 affordable new homes has been completed and handed over to Hillcrest.

As well as 26 flats and semi-detached properties, this includes nine flats in the converted C-listed water tower.

A further 28 homes – two blocks of 14 flats – are due to be handed over next year, with another 42 in 2025.

Sunnyside water tower brought back to former glory as Montrose homes

The water tower is thought to date back to the middle of the 19th Century.

It was built in plain Jacobean style with a symmetrical red sandstone façade.

It provided water for the hospital as well as workshop space and housing, all of which helped the site to be as self-sufficient as possible.

The hospital was operational until 2011, but was declared surplus by NHS Tayside.

Sunnyside Estate bought the site in 2016 and, like many of the buildings, the water tower was derelict.

Its conversion was designed by the team at Montrose’s Garry Adam Architect practice.

The firm is working on the whole site including the new build homes on the Orchard and Woods developments.

Pert Bruce contracts director Gilbert Forrest said: “We feel fortunate to be part of transforming this site back to its former glory as a prominent feature in the local community.

“The development continues to create and sustain local jobs, both directly and through the wider supply chain, benefiting companies around Angus and beyond.

“We are delighted to be handing these much-needed affordable homes over to Hillcrest Homes, with whom we have been working in partnership, and this marks the latest chapter in the development of Sunnyside Estate.

“And we are very proud of our local team who have worked extremely hard and diligently throughout this time, to provide a high-quality residential development, not just for Hillcrest but also our clients in the Orchard and Woods developments.”