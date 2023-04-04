Montrose Burns memorial work reveals long lost secret behind sculpture by Angus ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Burns memorial work reveals long lost secret behind sculpture by Angus ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie

A cairn marking the Bard's Angus halt on a Highland tour in 1787 is being built by Montrose Burns Club near the town.

By Graham Brown
Dave Ramsay, Brian Wylie and Dave Clark with the collection of recently acquired Adam Christie stones. Image: Montrose Burns Club
Work on an £18,000 Angus Burns memorial has uncovered a new element in the story of Scottish ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie.

The memorial cairn at Hillside is to be built with stone donated from the old Sunnyside hospital, where Christie was a patient for almost 50 years.

The Shetlander used simple tools like an old nail and glass to carve distinctive stone heads.

And the cairn project has uncovered what is thought to be only the second piece Christie actually named.

Outsider artist Adam Christie was laid to rest in a pauper’s grave at Sleepyhillock Cemetery, near Montrose.

Stone heads appear at auction

Montrose Burns Club recently secured a collection of his sculptures after they unexpectedly appeared at auction locally.

Crofter’s son Christie also crafted a stone dedicated to the Bard at the halt near Hillside where he rested on a Highland tour of 1787.

Burns and his pal Willie Nicol stopped to water their horses on the drove road at Rosemount, north of Montrose.

They were heading south after visiting the ancestral home of Burns’ father and family at Clochnahill in the Mearns.

The pair continued on to the Angus fishing village of Auchmithie and then home.

Montrose Burns club is leading the near £20,000 project to give the link new prominence.

Chance find

A clean-up of one of the Christie stones has now uncovered its title name hidden away for centuries.

Dave Ramsay, who has been fascinated by the Christie story for almost 15 years, said it was a remarkable chance discovery.

He was looking over the auction acquisitions with cairn project co-ordinator David Clark and Arbroath sculptor Brian Wylie.

Adam Christie stone head sculptures
The Adam Christie collection came up for auction in Montrose last month. Image: Montrose Burns Club.

“David removed the moss from the Kiltie sculpture,” said Dave.

“Brian Wylie, with his keen sculptor’s eye, noticed some lettering on the base of the sculpture and on closer inspection we could see the word Samson.

“We know that Adam had a keen interest in biblical figures.”

Named piece in island museum

David Clark said, “Managing to retain the large kilted figure as part of this collection was so pleasing.

“But now to discover it is a named stone has taken this to the next level.

“To date, as far as can be established, the only other named piece is his largest sculpture, Goliath, which is in Shetland museum.

“This discovery adds a totally new provenance dimension and great importance to the recently acquired collection.”

Dave Ramsay added: “This new discovery reminds us there are perhaps further undiscovered gems about the life and work of Adam Christie.

“We are delighted with progress on the cairn project.

“Brian has been commissioned to carve a piece of stone from Adam’s birth place in Aith, Cunningsburgh, Shetland, in the Christie style.

“I brought it back from a commemorative event in Shetland last September, celebrating the anniversary of Adam’s birth.

“Any individual, business or organisation wishing to sponsor or contribute to the new memorial can make contact through Montrose Burns Club’s Facebook page.”

Christie died at Sunnyside in 1950 and was buried in a pauper’s grave at nearby Sleepyhillock cemetery.

It is now marked with a plaque recognising his significance as an artist and with a stone carved in Christie’s style by Brian Wylie.

