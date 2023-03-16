Montrose Burns Club secure important sculptures of ‘Gentle Shetlander’ Adam Christie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montrose Burns Club secure important sculptures of ‘Gentle Shetlander’ Adam Christie

By Graham Brown
March 16 2023, 5.55am
Adam Christie sculpted using the simplest of tools such as nails and a file. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Adam Christie sculpted using the simplest of tools such as nails and a file. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Montrose Burns enthusiasts have made a successful last-minute bid to preserve a unique collection of sculptures by Angus ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie.

They snapped up a collection of stone heads which unexpectedly appeared for auction in the town.

It’s part of a move to strengthen awareness of the area’s links to the Bard which includes £18,000 plans for a new cairn marking his Angus stop on a Highland tour in 1787.

The World Burns Federation has hailed the Montrose club for its work to memorialise the poet.

Asylum patient

Shetlander Christie spent nearly 50 years as a patient at Sunnyside Hospital near Montrose.

The troubled soul found solace in art and culture.

In his time at the former asylum he carved hundreds of stone heads with only simple tools like a nail and file.

Christie also wrote poetry and painted using discarded tins of paint on canvasses made from old flour bags.

The crofter’s son sculpted the plaque dedicated to Burns at the halt near Hillside where he rested after passing through his father’s native Mearns.

Outsider artist Adam Christie was laid to rest in a pauper’s grave at Sleepyhillock Cemetery, near Montrose.

Christie’s story has garnered international interest.

A Historic Scotland plaque marks his grave at Sleepyhillock cemetery in Montrose and Christie is also commemorated on south Shetland in his native Cunningsburgh.

He is also immortalised in the Gentle Shetlander, a book written in 1985 by former Sunnyside consultant Ken Keddie.

The former hospital and grounds is now being developed in a £100 million housing project.

Montrose Burns Club has led the effort to raise awareness of the artist and the link to the Bard.

Local auction

So they were quick to grab the chance to bid for Christie sculptures which unexpectedly appeared for auction at Taylor’s in Montrose this month.

They secured 11 of the 20 or so sculptures which went under the hammer, for prices ranging from £100 to more than £500.

Montrose Burns Club secretary Peter Stuart said “We didn’t have much notice to react to the opportunity.

“But thanks to investigative work by Dave Ramsay, we were able to do some diligence on likely values and come up with a plan to try and bid for some of the lots.

An Adam Christie stone heads on display at Montrose museum.

“I am absolutely delighted we have managed to secure these items and be able to have them remain local to where Adam spent the bulk of his life.

“We also recognise the responsibility we now have as custodians of these artefacts.

“As a Club that has been in existence for over a hundred years, we feel we are well placed to take on that responsibility.”

New memorial cairn

It is a timely acquisition since fundraising is underway to safeguard the original Hillside plaque in a new Montrose Burns Memorial.

MBC past president David Clark is co-ordinating the project, adjacent to the present site.

“Not only did Adam Christie carve the inscription on the Burns memorial plaque at Rosemount, but he was a poet, artist, fiddle maker and prodigious sculptor using only rudimentary tools.

A previous commemoration at Christie’s grave attended by family descendants. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“Our club has long supported the annual memorial meetings held at the Burns plaque.

The memorial was created in 1930 when Sunnyside orderlies Joseph Harris and Willie Herd, and hospital superintendent C J Shaw – all Burns aficionados – got Christie to carve the stone.

A single stone taken from the Adam Christie croft in Aith in Shetland, donated by his family, is being incorporated in the new cairn.

It will have the face of Christie crafted in the artist’s own style by a local sculptor.

World Federation endorsement

World Burns Federation president Alan Beck said: “I believe that this innovative project draws together many important Burns cultural and heritage strands at local, national and international level.

“Given the important history of Burns in Angus and the Mearns, this project is a new and powerful contribution to the legacy of our national Bard.”

In 2020, Glasgow University research found Burns is worth over £200 million annually to the Scottish economy.

