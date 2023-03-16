Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline hospice to stay open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline hospice to stay open

By Claire Warrender
March 16 2023, 5.55am
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Former policeman Ralph Green and wife Mary. Image: Supplied by Mary Green.

A Fife widow has issued an impassioned plea to save Dunfermline’s hospice, saying she would never have coped without it.

Mary Green’s husband Ralph was looked after in the palliative care ward at Queen Margaret Hospital in his final days last year.

Ralph Green spent his final days at the Dunfermline hospice. Image: Supplied.

She had spent two months caring for the 76-year-old at home until the strain became too much.

“There is a lot of emphasis on getting people home but it wasn’t as I imagined it would be,” she said.

“In the end I just said, I can’t cope with this.”

The future of palliative care across Fife is under review.

And while NHS chiefs insist no final decisions have been made, the Dunfermline hospice is closed.

Mary said: “It’s a very sensitive subject and people don’t like to complain about the NHS, especially now.

“But there has to be some money somewhere for addressing these issues for the community, not just the NHS.”

‘I thought there would be more physical assistance’

Ralph began end-of-life care in March last year and some adaptations were made to the couple’s Markinch home.

And while nurses and other staff were regularly on hand to help the former policeman, they were not there all the time.

This meant Mary often had to leave him on his own while she ran errands.

“I was at the chemist every day for changes to his medication,” she said.

“I had to leave him all the time. He was not, at that stage, debilitated but when he did move he was definitely at risk.

“He used a walking frame and his legs would just go from under him without any warning. I hated leaving him.”

As Ralph’s condition began to worsen, the physical side of his care began to take its toll on Mary.

More than once, she was unable to get him up after he fell going to the toilet.

“One time, if I hadn’t stuck my leg out to break his fall he would have smashed against the wall,” she said.

“I really thought there would be more physical assistance provided.”

‘Home care does not work for everyone’

It was after one such fall that Mary phoned the helpline number she had been given and the father-of-two was admitted to the hospice in Dunfermline.

“Ralph was six foot two and 14 stone and it was taking two staff to lift him using a hoist,” she said. “How could I do that myself?

“Home care is wonderful for some people but it does not work for everyone.”

Ralph was looked after at Queen Margaret, with a family member by his side, until he died in May.

There are concerns for the future of Dunfermline hospice which is housed at Queen Margaret Hospital.
The hospice is housed in Ward 16 at Queen Margaret Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The closest hospice to Markinch is Kirkcaldy but it was closed for refurbishment at the time, which meant a longer journey for Mary.

“It was quite a lot of travelling each day,” she said.

“For someone in Dunfermline having to do that to Kirkcaldy, I wouldn’t wish it on them.

“There’s enough stress with wondering what you’re going to see, how things have deteriorated, as well as coping with things at home.

“For someone without a car, how would they do that with public transport?

“There has to be a hospice at either end of the county.”

Ongoing review on the future of in-patient hospice care

The Dunfermline hospice closed three years ago at the start of the Covid pandemic, with NHS Fife saying they had to protect the most vulnerable patients.

They said the closure was temporary but it has never reopened, apart from a few months last year while the Kirkcaldy hospice was refurbished.

Health chiefs say there has been a sustained reduction in demand for in-patient hospice care, with more people opting to be cared for at home.

Work to determine the long-term future of in-patient end-of-life care is ongoing, they said.

And proposals will be put before the board later this year.

Labour MSP Claire Baker has accused NHS Fife of trying to close the Dunfermline hospice by stealth.

She said: “They are not being open and transparent. Services don’t tend to reopen once they’re shut.”

