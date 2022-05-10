Angus ceremony honours gentle Shetlander Adam Christie who carved reputation with old nail and file

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus ceremony honours gentle Shetlander Adam Christie who carved reputation with old nail and file

By Graham Brown
May 10 2022, 12.59pm Updated: May 10 2022, 1.48pm
Bill Howatson, Joan Christie, sculptor Brian Wylie, Dave Ramsay, David Clark and Tom Murray at the Sunnyside commemoration.
Bill Howatson, Joan Christie, sculptor Brian Wylie, Dave Ramsay, David Clark and Tom Murray at the Sunnyside commemoration. Pic: Dave Ramsay.

He was the gentle Shetlander who lived half a century in an Angus asylum.

But he crafted a reputation as a sculptor using little more than a six inch nail and an old file.

Now Adam Christie’s story is to live on in the naming of new streets at the former Sunnyside Hospital near Montrose.

And a Covid-delayed ceremony on the anniversary of his death has honoured the figure and his connection to the national Bard, Rabbie Burns.

Adam Christie
Shetlander Adam Christie carved using old nails, glass and a file. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Island roots

Christie was 32 when he arrived at the mental institution in 1901 from the Shetland village of Aith.

He would spend the rest of his life at the Angus hospital and died in 1950.

Christie was buried in a pauper’s grave at Sleepyhillock cemetery on the edge of Montrose.

But the ‘outsider artist’s’ story was meticulously researched and published by the late Ken Keddie, a consultant psychiatrist at Sunnyside fascinated by the man.

One of the Adam Christie stone heads on display at Montrose museum.
One of the Adam Christie stone heads on display at Montrose museum.

In 1984, Ken produced a book called the ‘Gentle Shetlander’ which described Christie’s work and artistic life.

During his decades in the hospital, the islander used an old nail and file to carve countless faces and figures in stone.

He made fiddles from old tea chests, painted, and wrote poetry.

His lack of formal training was no barrier to developing his talent, and he gave most of his work away to a variety of hospital staff and local people.

Link to the Bard

In 2009, it was discovered he was the sculptor behind the Burns marker at Hillside, commemorating the stop which the Bard made on his Highland tour of 1787.

Since then, Mearns heritage enthusiast Dave Ramsay has led various efforts to ensure the remarkable story never dies.

The Sunnyside Hospital site is under development for hundreds of new homes.

But a Historic Scotland plaque marks the important link and sits beside a stone sculpture of the head of Adam Christie, by Arbroath artist Brian Wylie.

In 2014 a plaque was also sited at Christie's pauper's grave in Sleepyhillock cemetery, Montrose.
In 2014 a plaque was also sited at Christie’s pauper’s grave in Sleepyhillock cemetery, Montrose.

Dave Ramsay said: “The 70th anniversary of Adam Christie’s death was in 2020, but the event planned for then was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“But we have been pleased to be able to hold this delayed commemoration,” said Dave.

Former Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson, Montrose Burns Club president David Clark and president-elect Tom Murray attended the event.

And a floral tribute was laid by Montrose author and poet Joan Christie.

Family’s gratitude

And the Christie family in Shetland said: “How proud and delighted we are, that 72 years since the death of our grand uncle Adam, he is being remembered in this way.

“Adam was a very talented man and despite his mental health issues, he always loved and never forgot his roots in Shetland.

“We are sorry that we could not be at the ceremony, but we will be there in our hearts.”

Sunnyside Hospital
Christie lived his life in Sunnyside Hospital when it was a mental institution.

Dave Ramsay said: “This was a very fitting tribute to Adam Christie.

“A special acknowledgement should go to Jamie Pert of Sunnyside Estate Ltd for his support over the years in connection with the Burns memorial site at Hillside.

“I am delighted that Jamie has embraced the rich heritage of Hillside and Montrose, by naming Adam Christie Avenue and Robert Burns Drive as part of the new Sunnyside development.

“It will be a lasting tribute to a remarkable story.”

