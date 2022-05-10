Angus ceremony honours gentle Shetlander Adam Christie who carved reputation with old nail and file

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He was the gentle Shetlander who lived half a century in an Angus asylum.

But he crafted a reputation as a sculptor using little more than a six inch nail and an old file.

Now Adam Christie’s story is to live on in the naming of new streets at the former Sunnyside Hospital near Montrose.

And a Covid-delayed ceremony on the anniversary of his death has honoured the figure and his connection to the national Bard, Rabbie Burns.

Island roots

Christie was 32 when he arrived at the mental institution in 1901 from the Shetland village of Aith.

He would spend the rest of his life at the Angus hospital and died in 1950.

Christie was buried in a pauper’s grave at Sleepyhillock cemetery on the edge of Montrose.

But the ‘outsider artist’s’ story was meticulously researched and published by the late Ken Keddie, a consultant psychiatrist at Sunnyside fascinated by the man.

In 1984, Ken produced a book called the ‘Gentle Shetlander’ which described Christie’s work and artistic life.

During his decades in the hospital, the islander used an old nail and file to carve countless faces and figures in stone.

He made fiddles from old tea chests, painted, and wrote poetry.

His lack of formal training was no barrier to developing his talent, and he gave most of his work away to a variety of hospital staff and local people.

Link to the Bard

In 2009, it was discovered he was the sculptor behind the Burns marker at Hillside, commemorating the stop which the Bard made on his Highland tour of 1787.

Since then, Mearns heritage enthusiast Dave Ramsay has led various efforts to ensure the remarkable story never dies.

The Sunnyside Hospital site is under development for hundreds of new homes.

But a Historic Scotland plaque marks the important link and sits beside a stone sculpture of the head of Adam Christie, by Arbroath artist Brian Wylie.

Dave Ramsay said: “The 70th anniversary of Adam Christie’s death was in 2020, but the event planned for then was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“But we have been pleased to be able to hold this delayed commemoration,” said Dave.

Former Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson, Montrose Burns Club president David Clark and president-elect Tom Murray attended the event.

And a floral tribute was laid by Montrose author and poet Joan Christie.

Family’s gratitude

And the Christie family in Shetland said: “How proud and delighted we are, that 72 years since the death of our grand uncle Adam, he is being remembered in this way.

“Adam was a very talented man and despite his mental health issues, he always loved and never forgot his roots in Shetland.

“We are sorry that we could not be at the ceremony, but we will be there in our hearts.”

Dave Ramsay said: “This was a very fitting tribute to Adam Christie.

“A special acknowledgement should go to Jamie Pert of Sunnyside Estate Ltd for his support over the years in connection with the Burns memorial site at Hillside.

“I am delighted that Jamie has embraced the rich heritage of Hillside and Montrose, by naming Adam Christie Avenue and Robert Burns Drive as part of the new Sunnyside development.

“It will be a lasting tribute to a remarkable story.”