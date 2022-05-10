Arbroath man lucky to be alive after 650ft fall from Highland mountain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath man lucky to be alive after 650ft fall from Highland mountain

By Alasdair Clark
May 10 2022, 1.36pm Updated: May 10 2022, 2.04pm
Chris Elliot, 52, from Arbroath (Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media)
Chris Elliot, 52, from Arbroath.

An Arbroath man who survived a 650ft fall from a mountain with only cuts and bruises was told rescuers arrived expecting to recover a dead body.

Munro-bagger Chris Elliot was scaling A’ Chràlaig in the Western Highlands with his partner Jagoda Penkala when he fell.

The pair took up their new hobby of exploring Scotland’s mountains during lockdown and were trying to complete the seven munros at Glen Shiel.

After completing five on previous trips, the couple had just completed the sixth and were resting before taking on their second of the day.

Chris and his partner Jagoda before he fell.

Chris, 52, said: “It had started out cold that day and then the sun came out.

“We had crampons on, but because the sun had come out I think it slightly melted the snow and I just slipped.”

Rather than a sheer fall,  Chris had the “slide of his life” down the side of the mountain before coming to a stop.

He has little memory of the accident on April 2, except for the moments immediately before he fell and after rescuers reached him.

The point on the mountain Chris fell from.

But Jagoda, who witnessed everything, can remember every detail and says she thought Chris was dead.

She said: “For the first week after when I closed my eyes all I could see is his face.

“I was just watching him going down and shouting and there was just no response.

“At that moment I thought he would never come back to me.

“I thought I’d lost him.”

Jagoda called emergency services and a rescue crew arrived on a Coastguard helicopter soon after.

Chris was winched into the helicopter just an hour after he fell.

Chris fell and slid for around 200 metres.

Jagoda is full of gratitude for the emergency crews who responded to her call for help, saying they went above and beyond for the couple.

As Chris was flown to Raigmore Hospital, his partner thought she was facing a long walk off the mountain not knowing whether he was dead or alive.

“The helicopter took him to hospital and because I was okay the local police said I would have to go down myself,” Jagoda said.

“I really didn’t want to leave the hill, I thought it was where I was going to have last seen Chris.”

It was a picturesque day on the mountain.

Two other climbers encouraged her slowly down the hill, but the helicopter returned for Jagoda a short time later.

“It was so nice of them,” she said.

“Between that moment of Chris falling and the helicopter coming back to me I didn’t know if he was alive.”

Chris had only minor injuries including this cut on his ribs.

Chris said his rescuers told him they expected to find a body when they received the call-out.

“The first rescuers told me they had expected to find a corpse,” he said.

Shocked medics treated the stricken climber for a large cut on his ribs and monitored him for six days before he was discharged home to recover from his relatively minor injuries.

Arbroath man escapes horror mountain fall with minor injuries

Chris suffered no broken bones and is now at home recovering.

He said: “The only thing I had was a depressed spine, a cut on my side and bruising from my stomach to my knees.

“There is no permanent damage though. I could have had brain damage or broken my spine.

“I feel so lucky every single day.

“I couldn’t believe I didn’t have a single broken bone.”

The trauma of the fall dislodged a kidney stone which Chris will need to have removed.

Chris has since returned to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after developing an infection as a result of a kidney stone which was dislodged during the trauma of his fall.

He is currently awaiting a removal operation but expects to return to work within weeks.

The keen climber can’t wait to return to the mountains.

The experience hasn’t put Chris or Jagoda off returning to the mountains,” Chris said.

“My only regret is I didn’t start climbing sooner.”

Jagoda is equally excited to return to the hills, adding: “We have a map of the munros in our house and every time I go past I think about where we will go next.

“Hopefully we will complete all 282, but it will be harder now knowing what can happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]