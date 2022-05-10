Fife Council: SNP most likely to form administration as coalition talks get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife Council: SNP most likely to form administration as coalition talks get under way

By Claire Warrender
May 10 2022, 1.39pm Updated: May 10 2022, 2.59pm
Fife SNP leader David Alexander, right, was one of four councillors elected to represent Leven, Kennoway and Largo.
Fife SNP leader David Alexander, right, was one of four councillors elected to represent Leven, Kennoway and Largo. Steve Brown / DCT Media

The SNP is heading towards forming a Fife Council administration as talks over a possible coalition begin.

The party hailed its “best ever result” following Thursday’s election, securing 34 of the authority’s 75 seats.

But it fell four short of an overall majority and leader David Alexander is keen to reach an agreement with another party.

Labour has ruled out a formal coalition with the SNP, meaning the power-sharing agreement formed in 2017 is over.

And the Nationalists are refusing to enter discussions with the Conservatives.

Therefore, if there is to be any agreement at all, the most likely scenario is an SNP-Liberal Democrat coalition.

‘No prospect’ of SNP-Labour coalition

But party leaders say talks are ongoing and it’s too early to make any announcement.

Mr Alexander said: “It was an amazing result for us but it’s early days.

“We’re speaking to people – yesterday we spoke to Labour and the Lib Dems.

“There’s no way we’ll speak to the Tories.

“That’s about as much as I can say at the moment.”

David Alexander, left, and Labour's David Ross co-led Fife Council for five years.
David Alexander, left, and Labour’s David Ross co-led Fife Council for five years.

Meanwhile Labour leader David Ross is still assessing the result.

The party finished with 20 councillors, a loss of four.

He said: “We’ve made it clear we won’t go into any formal coalition with anybody, certainly not the SNP or the Tories.

“I had a chat with David Alexander yesterday. I don’t think there’s any prospect at all of us doing anything directly with them.”

The Liberal Democrats are keeping their options open, however.

Taybridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp, who is leading the party’s talks, said: “We’re happy to talk to people and that’s what we’re doing.”

The first full Fife Council meeting of the new term is on May 19 and it is hoped an agreement will be in place by then.

Fife Council: The numbers game

Fife Council is the third largest local authority in Scotland with 75 councillors.

It means any one party would need 38 councillors to form an administration on its own.

As it stands, the SNP has 34, Labour has 20, the Liberal Democrats 13 and the Conservatives eight.

There are no members from other parties and no independents.

It means the SNP could form an agreement with any one of the other parties to take power.

However, if it fails to reach a consensus, Labour would have to join forces with both the Lib Dems AND the Tories to form the largest group.

Given Mr Ross’s comments, the latter scenario is highly unlikely.

Alternatively, the SNP, as the biggest party, could attempt to form a minority administration, although Mr Alexander has already dismissed that as “unhealthy”.

Another possibility is Labour and the Lib Dems forming a pact, which could work if the SNP and Conservatives refuse to co-operate.

An SNP- Lib Dem coalition in 2007 ended decades of Labour rule in Fife.

That was despite Labour being the biggest party.

However, Labour regained power on its own at the next election before reaching an agreement with the SNP in 2017.

