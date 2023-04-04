GoFibre: Plans to extend full-fibre broadband network in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Independent broadband provider GoFibre has revealed the next locations for its full-fibre network in Fife.

Construction work on the network started last summer in Cardenden and Burntisland.

Now more than 12,000 residents and businesses in these areas and Cupar can now access the network.

GoFibre is set to expand further with construction getting underway in Newport and Tayport.

When complete, this will mean another 3,400 residents and businesses are able to access the higher internet speeds.

GoFibre Fife costs

Full-fibre offers speeds of up to 10 times normal broadband, which can lead to numerous benefits for residents and businesses.

GoFibre customers can access speeds of between 100Mbps and 10Gbps, which dictates the price.

Prices range from £36 per month to £69 per month depending on the speed. Customers sign up for a two-year contract.

Neil Conaghan, chief executive of GoFibre, said the company’s work is helping to tackle a “digital divide”.

He said: “The expansion across Fife is a significant step forward in our aim to close the digital divide across rural areas with our network already bringing transformational speeds to residents and businesses.

“To any locals or businesses interested in learning more about how our network can benefit them, please do get in touch or register.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued patience and support while we connect them to the benefits of full fibre.”

Openreach investments

The investment in broadband infrastructure will benefit rural businesses according to Fife Council finance spokesperson Councillor Altany Craik.

He said: “It’s good to see operators such as GoFibre deploy solutions in rural areas of Fife that have otherwise proven difficult to get connected.

“I look forward to further investment and even better connectivity for all our communities across Fife.”

Meanwhile, Openreach is also investing heavily in the full-fibre network.

It recently announced its next locations in Fife to benefit as Inverkeithing, Newburgh and Kelty.