GoFibre: Plans to extend full-fibre broadband network in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

GoFibre: Plans to extend full-fibre broadband network in Fife

Independent broadband provider GoFibre has revealed the next locations for its full-fibre network in Fife.

By Rob McLaren
A GoFibre engineer at work expanding the full-fibre broadband network. Image: GoFibre.
A GoFibre engineer at work expanding the full-fibre broadband network. Image: GoFibre.

Independent broadband provider GoFibre has revealed the next locations for its full-fibre network in Fife.

Construction work on the network started last summer in Cardenden and Burntisland.

Now more than 12,000 residents and businesses in these areas and Cupar can now access the network.

GoFibre is set to expand further with construction getting underway in Newport and Tayport.

When complete, this will mean another 3,400 residents and businesses are able to access the higher internet speeds.

GoFibre Fife costs

Full-fibre offers speeds of up to 10 times normal broadband, which can lead to numerous benefits for residents and businesses.

GoFibre customers can access speeds of between 100Mbps and 10Gbps, which dictates the price.

Prices range from £36 per month to £69 per month depending on the speed. Customers sign up for a two-year contract.

Neil Conaghan, chief executive of GoFibre, said the company’s work is helping to tackle a “digital divide”.

GoFibre now has its full-fibre broadband network in Burntisland, Cardenden and Cupar. Image: GoFibre.

He said: “The expansion across Fife is a significant step forward in our aim to close the digital divide across rural areas with our network already bringing transformational speeds to residents and businesses.

“To any locals or businesses interested in learning more about how our network can benefit them, please do get in touch or register.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued patience and support while we connect them to the benefits of full fibre.”

Openreach investments

The investment in broadband infrastructure will benefit rural businesses according to Fife Council finance spokesperson Councillor Altany Craik.

He said: “It’s good to see operators such as GoFibre deploy solutions in rural areas of Fife that have otherwise proven difficult to get connected.

“I look forward to further investment and even better connectivity for all our communities across Fife.”

Meanwhile, Openreach is also investing heavily in the full-fibre network.

It recently announced its next locations in Fife to benefit as Inverkeithing, Newburgh and Kelty.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket for groceries (Julien Behal/PA)
Aldi named cheapest supermarket – but groceries cost just 25p less than Lidl
A view of Padstow Beach, which is among the top 10 most expensive seaside locations, according to Halifax (Nick Potts/PA)
The most and least expensive seaside locations to buy a home
Paul Whiteman general secretary of National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) speaking to the media outside the Department of Education, London, after his meeting with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. The Government is set to start “detailed negotiations” with unions on teachers’ pay after fresh talks at the Department for Education. Picture date: Monday March 13, 2023.
School leaders’ union overwhelmingly rejects Government’s ‘inadequate’ pay offer
London’s stocks slipped back of its recent highs as the pound reached a 10-month high against the US dollar (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Sterling rally helps drag London stocks into negative territory
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
Broadcaster Richard Bacon has sold a stake in his entertainment business Yes Yes Media to Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister (Yui Mok/PA)
Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister buys stake in Richard Bacon’s Yes Yes Media
The St Andrews apartment is on the market for offers over £1.95m. Image: Thorntons.
St Andrews apartment overlooking Old Course for sale for nearly £2m
Virgin Media said it has restored broadband to customers after a widespread outage on Tuesday morning (Virgin Media/PA)
Virgin Media says internet access restored after broadband outage
Workers protest outside Google London HQ over the “appalling treatment and union busting” of staff facing redundancies (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Unite Google workers strike outside London HQ over alleged ‘appalling treatment’
Wyelands Bank was part of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance (Danny Lawson/PA)
Gupta-linked bank Wyelands escapes £8.5m fine for series of failures

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented