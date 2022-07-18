Thousands of Fife homes to get new full fibre broadband network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of Fife homes to get new full fibre broadband network

By Gavin Harper
July 18 2022, 4.10pm Updated: July 18 2022, 4.55pm
GoFibre's new full fibre network will be installed in Burntisland and Cardenden.

Thousands of residents in two Fife communities will benefit from a new high speed broadband network.

A total of 8,000 residents and businesses in Burntisland and Cardenden are getting a new full fibre network from GoFibre.

Full fibre networks are considered to be the best type of connectivity, allowing communities to upload and download data with none of the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.

However, it is only currently available to around a third of Scottish premises.

GoFibre’s full fibre network will bring world-class digital connectivity to the two Fife communities.

Once in place, speeds of up to 10Gbps will be available.

Burntisland residents will benefit from the new broadband network.

That will allow residents and businesses to work effectively, operate multiple devices simultaneously with no lag and download complete box sets in seconds.

‘Eliminating’ digital divide

GoFibre chief executive Alex Cacciamani said: “We’re delighted to begin our work to connect Burntisland and Cardenden communities to the digital connectivity they need and deserve.

“It’s vitally important for our shared future that we eliminate the digital divide across Scotland.

“Doing so will enable us all to reach our full potential, facilitating business growth and innovation as well as benefiting local communities through seamless connectivity.”

He thanked local residents for their patience while the new network is installed.

“We look forward to them enjoying the benefits of full fibre later this year.”

A need for better broadband

GoFibre is the trading name for Borderlink Broadband, a Scottish independent broadband provider.

The company was founded by Mr Cacciamani after he moved to Duns in the Scottish Borders.

After moving in 2017 with his wife and three kids, he quickly realised there was a need for faster broadband in rural areas. He set about solving the issue for himself.

The company is headquartered in Edinburgh, but has offices in Dundee.

Earlier this year, Borderlink Broadband won a £164 million investment from asset management company, Gresham House.

The money will allow the firm to accelerate its roll-out of full fibre broadband throughout Scotland.

