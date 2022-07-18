Thousands of Fife homes to get new full fibre broadband network

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of residents in two Fife communities will benefit from a new high speed broadband network.

A total of 8,000 residents and businesses in Burntisland and Cardenden are getting a new full fibre network from GoFibre.

Full fibre networks are considered to be the best type of connectivity, allowing communities to upload and download data with none of the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.

However, it is only currently available to around a third of Scottish premises.

GoFibre’s full fibre network will bring world-class digital connectivity to the two Fife communities.

Once in place, speeds of up to 10Gbps will be available.

That will allow residents and businesses to work effectively, operate multiple devices simultaneously with no lag and download complete box sets in seconds.

‘Eliminating’ digital divide

GoFibre chief executive Alex Cacciamani said: “We’re delighted to begin our work to connect Burntisland and Cardenden communities to the digital connectivity they need and deserve.

“It’s vitally important for our shared future that we eliminate the digital divide across Scotland.

“Doing so will enable us all to reach our full potential, facilitating business growth and innovation as well as benefiting local communities through seamless connectivity.”

He thanked local residents for their patience while the new network is installed.

“We look forward to them enjoying the benefits of full fibre later this year.”

A need for better broadband

GoFibre is the trading name for Borderlink Broadband, a Scottish independent broadband provider.

The company was founded by Mr Cacciamani after he moved to Duns in the Scottish Borders.

After moving in 2017 with his wife and three kids, he quickly realised there was a need for faster broadband in rural areas. He set about solving the issue for himself.

The company is headquartered in Edinburgh, but has offices in Dundee.

Earlier this year, Borderlink Broadband won a £164 million investment from asset management company, Gresham House.

The money will allow the firm to accelerate its roll-out of full fibre broadband throughout Scotland.