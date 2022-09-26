Bard’s Angus stop remembered in Sunnyside ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bard’s Angus stop remembered in Sunnyside ceremony

By Graham Brown
September 26 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 26 2022, 6.12am
Post Thumbnail

Angus Burns aficionados have once again stood on the spot where the Bard stopped in the county 235 years ago.

In an annual celebration of the historic event, they also remembered the four men of Hillside who helped keep the historic link alive.

And the Montrose Burns Club ceremony saw the laying of a single red rose in memory of the Queen.

It comes as developers of the former Sunnyside Hospital confirmed two streets on the estate will be named in honour of the connection, and a new cairn put in place to mark it.

Highland tour

In 1787 Burns and his pal Willie Nicol stopped to water their horses on the drove road at Rosemount, north of Montrose.

They were heading south after visiting the ancestral home of Burns’ father and family at Clochnahill in the Mearns.

The highland tour continued on to the Angus fishing village of Auchmithie and then home.

Burns statue Montrose
A statue of Burns stands on Deans Park, Montrose.

But the historic tie might have been lost were it not for the efforts of four men at the old Sunnyside asylum, and the detective work of a contemporary historian.

Sunnyside superintendent C J Shaw and hospital orderlies Joseph Harris and Willie Herd, along with artist Adam Christie are also honoured in the gathering, first held in 2009.

‘Outsider artist’s’ tribute

Christie was the ‘outsider artist’ who hailed from Cunningsburgh in Shetland.

He is remembered for his sculpture, painting and fiddle-making over 50 years as a patient in Sunnyside hospital.

And he used only rudimentary tools such as nails and glass for his work,

Christie carved a memorial stone to Burns in 1930.

Outsider artist Adam Christie was laid to rest in a pauper’s grave at Sleepyhillock Cemetery, near Montrose.

This year’s event was the first to be organised by Montrose Burns Club.

Former organiser Dave Ramsay of Mearns Heritage Services was a special guest.

Montrose club chairman Dave Clark said it was tinged with sadness through the passing of the Queen and two people closely connected to the local commemoration.

“Our good friend Dave Ramsay lost his wife Dorothy and Ann, the wife of Ken Keddie, also sadly died recently,” he said.

Mr Keddie was a psychiatrist at Sunnyside and wrote a book about Adam Christie, titled The Gentle Shetlander.

‘’If it was not for Dave Ramsay, I’m sure this story would have remained shrouded in the mists of time.

“Montrose Burns Club will continue to hold a commemoration each September and remember both Robert Burns and the ‘four good men of Hillside’ in equal part.

Street naming

The memorial stone is now under threat from erosion from tree roots.

But plans are in place to incorporate it in a new cairn using stone from the old Sunnyside building.

There are hopes Historic Environment Scotland might designate the new memorial a site of historic interest.

“We have received a huge amount of support for our application and are very grateful to all who have provided written support,” said Dave Clark.

Sunnyside Hospital
The former Sunnyside Hospital and estate is being developed for housing.

“Jamie Pert , a director of the Sunnyside development company, is a past club president.

“He has ensured two of the main roads in the development have been named Adam Christie Avenue and Robert Burns Drive.

“It is as a lasting and fitting tribute to these two fine men.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Post Thumbnail
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big - starting with a land grab on…
4
Post Thumbnail
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
Post Thumbnail
Forfar plan to transform historic Boyle Park keeper's house goes back to square one
0
Post Thumbnail
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed
0
Post Thumbnail
16 of the best pictures of The Great Angus Dinner at Rae's in Montrose
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How Perthshire's Enchanted Forest became a £7.6m tourism hit
Post Thumbnail
Angus 20mph zones: Could they become a blanket limit across every town and village?
5
Post Thumbnail
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Post Thumbnail
Angus officials give assurance over council house smoke alarm contract following McGill collapse
0

Most Read

1
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
Post Thumbnail
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Post Thumbnail
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Post Thumbnail
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Post Thumbnail
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Post Thumbnail
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
Post Thumbnail
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
Post Thumbnail
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
Post Thumbnail
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
Post Thumbnail
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks