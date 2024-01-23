Dundee Eljamel victim: ‘Humza Yousaf won’t meet me even though I see him at the shops’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Eljamel victim: ‘Humza Yousaf won’t meet me even though I see him at the shops’

Leann Sutherland was left waiting for nearly half a year before she was snubbed by the first minister, who lives just minutes away from her.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Eljamel patient Leann Sutherland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A furious victim of disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel has slated Humza Yousaf for refusing to meet her even though she lives nearby and sees him at the supermarket.

Dundee businesswoman Leann Sutherland, 34, was left waiting for nearly half a year before she was formally snubbed by the first minister.

She was unable to secure a chat despite Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, a close ally of Mr Yousaf, being her MSP.

“I’m not asking for hours of his time,” Leann said.

“He lives up the road. I just wanted a couple of answers so things were clearer.”

Last year Leann told us that surgeon Eljamel left her in so much pain she begged her own mum to suffocate her.

Leann claims she was experimented on by Eljamel.

She claimed she was used as an experimental study by the rogue doctor, and was screaming to the point where it felt like acid was being pushed through her veins.

Leann said the first minister’s refusal to meet her was particularly frustrating given she has seen him shopping at the same local supermarket before.

“Having to just stand there and say nothing, it takes me all my strength to hold myself back, to not say anything,” she said.

Humza Yousaf snubbed a meeting with Leann. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Leann first requested a meeting with Mr Yousaf last June, months before he U-turned and ordered a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal.

At around the same time, another Eljamel victim heckled Mr Yousaf during his speech at an SNP independence convention in Dundee.

Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech at SNP independence conference. Image: PA.

Glenrothes grandmother Theresa Mallett, a lifelong SNP supporter, later met the first minister in her own home after confronting him publicly.

Her protest made national headlines, even sparking a response from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel
Former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson

Leann said: “Are they deliberately trying to wind people up? Is that the reaction they’re looking for? Do they want people to heckle them?”

She added: “I’m not upset that he gave Theresa time, because she deserves that.

“But if that’s what she had to do, and if that’s what I have to do, I’m not willing to put myself through that to get his attention.”

Leann insisted she only wanted to speak to the first minister, but after he said no Ms Robison’s office tried to secure a meeting with health chief Michael Matheson.

SNP health secretary Michael Matheson also declined to meet Leann. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

The SNP health secretary also declined to meet her, at a time when he remained under pressure to resign due to an expenses scandal on his roaming charges while abroad.

Instead, on December 4 Leann was offered the chance to have a sit down with a senior civil servant, which she refused.

She told us: “The only person that can answer for Humza is Humza. I feel like they’ve just tried to grab anybody and offer me it so they’ll look the part.”

Deputy First Minister Ms Robison’s office acknowledged the rejection from the first minister would be “deeply upsetting” for Leann.

In a follow-up email, a staff member working for the deputy first minister said they were “deeply disappointed” it had taken so long to get an answer.

“She gave me false hope,” Leann added.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith, who helped push for a public inquiry, said it was a “dereliction of duty”.

Ms Smith added: “It is utterly shameful that it took the first minister the best part of six months to even respond to her request.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The first minister receives a high volume of meeting requests and correspondence – unfortunately not all meetings can be accommodated.

“It is routine for civil servants who work on the specific area involved to attend meetings in cases where they cannot be accommodated in ministers’ diaries.

“We apologise for the delay in responding.”

