Disgraced banker must pay compensation to victim after sexual assault in Perth club

Sam Ronald claimed he was trying to fix his victim's dress when he yanked down her top, exposing her breasts.

By Jamie Buchan
Banker Sam Ronald lost his job following his conviction for sexual assault
Banker Sam Ronald lost his job following his conviction for sexual assault

A disgraced bank manager who looked “proud” after a sex attack at a Perth nightclub has been ordered to pay his victim £900 compensation.

Sleazy Sam Ronald yanked the woman’s top down exposing her breasts at The Loft on South Street.

The 27-year-old, from Bridge of Earn, denied the assault, claiming he was trying to sort the stranger’s strap after it slipped down her shoulder.

But his defence case collapsed after witnesses pointed out the victim was wearing a halter neck dress with no shoulder straps.

Sam Ronald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court

Ronald, who was found guilty following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court last month, returned to the dock for sentencing.

The court heard he had since lost his job with online bank Monzo.

Respect sexual integrity of women

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Ronald: “It’s very unfortunate that someone with your background and good work ethic finds himself in court.

“But it is so often the case that sexual offences are perpetrated by people who do not otherwise consider themselves to be criminal.”

She said: “The effect on victims of sexual offending can be very significant and can last for a very long period of time.

The assault happened at The Loft nightclub on South Street

“I’m sure this experience has taught you that you must respect the sexual integrity of women and I am hoping that you will do that going forward.

“However, It is indicated that you require some intervention in order to assist with your behaviour so that you do not come before the court again.”

As well as imposing a compensation requirement, Sheriff Wade placed Ronald on supervision for six months.

He must stay on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.

‘Smirked’ across dance floor

At the trial, Ronald’s victim – a hotel worker in her 20s – told how he used one hand to open her dress.

“At first I just kind of froze.

“I was trying to process what just happened.

“Then I questioned him. I asked him: ‘What was that all about’?”

About 10 minutes later, she saw him “glaring” and “smirking” at her across the dance floor.

“The look he gave me was almost like he was proud of what he did,” she said.

Ronald, who said he had been out celebrating a friend’s new job, told the court he tried to fix the woman’s dress after spotting a “strap hanging loose on her shoulder”.

Perth Sheriff Court.

He said: “I said I was sorry and that I was just trying to pull her strap but she looked so shocked I backed off.”

The woman slapped him across the face with an open palm.

The court heard Ronald, of Smillie Place, has no previous convictions or outstanding court cases.

At the time of the assault, he was manager of an RBS branch but was latterly working as a customer service advisor at Monzo.

He now works as a labourer with a Dundee job agency.

