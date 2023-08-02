St Andrews charitable trust invites local groups to apply for grant funding

A charitable trust, which supports needy local development projects mainly in St Andrews and North East Fife, is encouraging potential beneficiaries to get in touch.

The Kinburn Charitable Trust is inviting local organisations with projects that might require extra funding, to find out more about grants and submission of applications.

The trust was formed in 2010, largely due to the efforts of St Andrews solicitor Alan Caithness, who brought together two locally-based charitable trusts, the Double Dykes Road Charitable Trust Limited and The Hamada Charitable Trust.

Who has benefitted from the trust?

This formed a single well-funded charitable organisation aimed at supporting needy local development projects, mainly in St Andrews and North East Fife.

Among the many organisations that have benefitted from grants from the Kinburn Charitable Trust are St Andrews Harbour, Craigtoun Park, the Men’s Shed, St Andrews Botanic Garden, the Holy Trinity and All Saint’s churches, Kinburn bowlers, disabled Cameron fishermen, Madras FP Rugby Club, Anstruther tennis courts and the St Andrews Colts football team.

More recent grants have gone to the Strathkinness playing field upgrade, the Bruce Embankment public lavatories appeal, Wheelchairs for the West Sands and the provision of archive display cabinets for the new Madras College.

On Sunday July 30, Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors.

This year more than 150 dancers took part.

When does the trust consider applications?

Chairman of the Kinburn (St Andrews) Charitable Trust, Brian Ritchie, explained that the trust meets twice yearly in March and September to consider applications which must be lodged with Angela Bell, the Kinburn Charitable Trust Manager at Thorntons Law LLP, Kinburn Castle, Double Dykes Road, St Andrews.

Grants are only considered for actual projects rather than to assist with club funds.

Grants usually range from £1000 to £10,000, depending on the scale of the project.

But larger sums have been allocated specifically where matched funding with Scottish Government-assisted local projects has been required.

How to find out more

The trustees encourage all local organisations with projects that might require extra funding to contact Angela Bell at Abell@thorntons-law.co.uk to receive advice on scope of grants and submission of applications.