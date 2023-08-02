St Andrews charitable trust invites local groups to apply for grant funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews charitable trust invites local groups to apply for grant funding

The Kinburn (St Andrews) Charitable Trust is inviting organisations with projects in St Andrews and North East Fife to find out more about grants and submission of applications

By Michael Alexander
Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee on Sunday July 30, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors. Image: Ted Brocklebank
Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee on Sunday July 30, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors. Image: Ted Brocklebank

A charitable trust, which supports needy local development projects mainly in St Andrews and North East Fife, is encouraging potential beneficiaries to get in touch.

The Kinburn Charitable Trust is inviting local organisations with projects that might require extra funding, to find out more about grants and submission of applications.

The trust was formed in 2010, largely due to the efforts of St Andrews solicitor Alan Caithness, who brought together two locally-based charitable trusts, the Double Dykes Road Charitable Trust Limited  and The Hamada Charitable Trust.

Who has benefitted from the trust?

This formed a single well-funded charitable organisation aimed at supporting needy local development projects, mainly in St Andrews and North East Fife.

Among the many organisations that have benefitted from grants from the Kinburn Charitable Trust are St Andrews Harbour, Craigtoun Park, the Men’s Shed, St Andrews Botanic Garden, the Holy Trinity and All Saint’s churches, Kinburn bowlers, disabled Cameron fishermen, Madras FP Rugby Club, Anstruther tennis courts and the St Andrews Colts football team.

Highland Dancers take to the stage in front of the two judges kicking off St Andrews Highland Games in 2019. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More recent grants have gone to the Strathkinness playing field upgrade, the Bruce Embankment public lavatories appeal, Wheelchairs for the West Sands and the provision of archive display cabinets for the new Madras College.

On Sunday July 30, Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors.

This year more than 150 dancers took part.

When does the trust consider applications?

Chairman of the Kinburn (St Andrews) Charitable Trust, Brian Ritchie, explained that the trust meets twice yearly in March and September to consider applications which must be lodged with Angela Bell, the Kinburn Charitable Trust Manager at Thorntons Law LLP, Kinburn Castle, Double Dykes Road, St Andrews.

Grants are only considered for actual projects rather than to assist with club funds.

Highland dancer at St Andrews Highland Games in 2019. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Grants usually range from £1000 to £10,000, depending on the scale of the project.

But larger sums have been allocated specifically where matched funding with Scottish Government-assisted local projects has been required.

How to find out more

The trustees encourage all local organisations with projects that might require extra funding to contact Angela Bell at Abell@thorntons-law.co.uk to receive advice on scope of grants and submission of applications.

