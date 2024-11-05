10 highlights of Burntisland Primary School’s ‘good’ inspection results

School inspectors have rated Burntisland Primary as ‘good’ in their latest report.

A team of inspectors from Education Scotland visited the Fife school and its nursery in September and have now published their findings.

We’ve scrutinised their report to pull out some of the highlights – including 10 things which they praised.

Two areas of the school’s work were assessed during Burntisland Primary inspection. Both were rated as good. This means there are important strengths but some aspects should be improved.

Areas assessed were learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement.

The nursery was inspected by both Education Scotland and the Care Inspectorate, with both rating it as good.

About Burntisland Primary School

Burntisland Primary School has 427 children in 16 classes, serving the Fife town and surrounding area. The nursery has 119 children.

Almost one in three pupils have additional support needs and only a minority live in deprived areas.

Head teacher Louise Gordon took charge of the school in April and has three depute heads.

10 highlights from Burntisland Primary inspection report

Miss Gordon provides clear leadership. She quickly established the school’s needs and made improvements to boost learning and attainment.

Children are polite, well-mannered and behave well, as staff work well as a team to encourage them to respect others.

Children get help to improve the presentation of written work and so are developing a sense of pride in their work.

In most classes tasks are well-paced and carefully considered so children are engaged.

In almost all classes, skilful and caring pupil support assistants support children’s learning effectively.

Staff are learning more about and improving teaching through play in P1.

Overall attainment in literacy and numeracy is good, with most children reaching expected levels.

Children are encouraged to take part in sport and have had success in sporting events including football, athletics and cross country.

Last year all P7s gained a national award for outdoor learning and helped staff develop an outdoor learning programme for the whole school.

The nursery’s calm and relaxed atmosphere means children feel safe and secure.

Where Burntisland Primary School can do better

In a few lessons teachers spend too much time on explanations so a minority of children become disengaged.

High-achieving children would benefit from greater challenge in most lessons.

Children would benefit from further opportunities to apply talking and listening skills and to write more often.

The head teacher’s response

Miss Gordon was delighted with Burntisland Primary inspection report, which she described as a great foundation for the school to grow and develop.

She said: “Every one of our staff have really pulled together and embraced change.

“It was great to have confirmation of our own self-evaluation, confirming the areas we knew were strengths and agreeing with plans and the direction of change.

“In particular I would like to thank the staff team and our parent council for their unwavering support as we continue to make our school the best it can be, so all of our children can belong, participate and succeed at BPS.”