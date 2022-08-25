Why Burntisland teacher Danny Hubbard is a national Active School Hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Why Burntisland teacher Danny Hubbard is a national Active School Hero

By Debbie Clarke
August 25 2022, 5.07pm
Burntisland Primary School teacher Danny Hubbard has been named as a National Active School Hero at the Active Schools UK awards. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Burntisland Primary School teacher Danny Hubbard has been named as a National Active School Hero at the Active Schools UK awards. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Burntisland Primary teacher Danny Hubbard beat hundreds of nominees across the UK to be given a national Active School Hero award.

The P7 teacher won the prestigious accolade after he was nominated by senior active schools co-ordinator Liz Anderson.

The award celebrates staff working in primary schools throughout the UK to inspire children and young people to get active.

Danny’s Active School role

Danny, 40, arrived at Burntisland Primary nine years ago as a student, before becoming a probationer and then taking up a temporary teaching post before securing his current role.

Burntisland Primary School teacher Danny Hubbard has received an award recognising him as a national Active School Hero for Scotland at the Active Schools UK awards. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

The dad-of-two got involved in Active Schools, which offers free extra-curricular sport and physical activity opportunities to pupils, after seeing huge potential to grow sport at the school.

He said: “There were always kids at Burntisland who were good at sport but we didn’t have a lot of structure in the school for activities.

“So I started picking up the football, the athletics, the handball, the volleyball and that put me in touch with Liz Anderson who was the Active Schools co-ordinator for the area.

“I started running football teams here in 2014.”

Free lunchtime sports activities

Danny runs free sports activities at lunchtimes in the school – including football athletics cross country and handball/volleyball.

He said: “We have different age groups on different days but once the older ones are competent in their athletics, we get them to coach the younger ones while we oversee it.

“It is very important to keep kids active.

“The more opportunities we can give them with activities they want to do, the more we can get them into sports.

“It builds their confidence and a sense of togetherness.”

Gold School Sports Award

Danny was instrumental in Burntisland Primary School becoming one of the first primary schools in Fife to be awarded the Sportscotland GOLD School Sport Award in 2018, which it won again in 2021.

Liz said he is very much an asset at Burntisland Primary.

She said: “Danny has set up and run a school sport committee giving pupils a voice over the direction of sport and physical activity in the school.

“He has also coached a variety of football programmes and organised competitive football for male and female footballers in the school.”

Danny has also run a highly successful athletics club, with Burntisland representing Fife on several occasions and at regional and national athletics competitions.

Danny doesn’t do what he does for recognition, he does it for the pupils in his school and to be part of the amazing community that Burntisland Primary School has created.”

Liz Anderson, senior Active Schools co-ordinator

She added: “Danny doesn’t do what he does for recognition, he does it for the pupils in his school and to be part of the amazing community that Burntisland Primary School has created.”

Burntisland Head teacher Julie Anderson. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Danny is a great ambassador for the school.”

Headteacher Julie Anderson

Head teacher Julie Anderson said: “Danny is a great ambassador for the school.”

Danny added: “I had no idea I had been nominated and was honestly blown away when I found out I had won.

“I am really proud to have been given this award.”

