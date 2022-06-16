Artist reveals story behind 8-metre mural on side of Dundee flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An artist has revealed the inspiration behind an eye-catching new mural on the side of a block of flats in Dundee.

The work, created using bright green, red, pink and blue paint, adorns the gable end of the building on Craigie Street in Stobswell.

Measuring eight metres tall and six metres wide, it took eight days to complete.

It was created by Kirkcaldy artist Lauren Morsley in partnership with Open/Close Dundee – the group behind a series of street art projects in the city.

Inspiration behind new mural revealed

The mural had been planned for completion in 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

It was commissioned to promote sustainability and community spirit.

Lauren, 25, said: “We decided to have the characters doing day-to-day activities and have that sense of community – whether it’s planting fruit and vegetables, taking recycling out, or being more outdoors in general.”

The artwork on the council-owned sheltered housing complex also gives a nod towards renewable energy.

Lauren said: “It’s showing how Scotland can be greener and I hope it connects people individually and shows they can make a difference.

“It’s people doing what they can and within their own means.

“I really hope people like it, I hope it lifts up the area with the colour.”

The work was funded by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, as part of research into how art like this affects communities.

Lauren managed to complete it with the help of other artists in the area – even her mum.

She added: “The nice aspect of street art is that it’s not all about the details, it’s about being expressive too.

“This is pretty much my favourite project I’ve worked on so far. It was really lovely being outdoors and talking to residents and hearing their stories.

“It was such a great atmosphere to work in.”

Russell Pepper, director of Open/Close, said: “I’m delighted that Lauren has completed her amazing addition to the Open /Close mural trail in Craigie Street – it brightens up the street so much.

“We couldn’t have done it without the funding from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, generous support from the Dulux decorator centre, the Stobswell forum, all of Lauren’s assistants and of course Lauren herself.

“The residents have been great as well – they really love it and were engaging loads with Lauren while she was painting it.