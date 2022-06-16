Artist reveals story behind 8-metre mural on side of Dundee flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Artist reveals story behind 8-metre mural on side of Dundee flats

By Katy Scott
June 16 2022, 4.53pm Updated: June 16 2022, 6.52pm

The new mural created by Lauren Worsley and Open/Close Dundee.

An artist has revealed the inspiration behind an eye-catching new mural on the side of a block of flats in Dundee.

The work, created using bright green, red, pink and blue paint, adorns the gable end of the building on Craigie Street in Stobswell.

Measuring eight metres tall and six metres wide, it took eight days to complete.

It was created by Kirkcaldy artist Lauren Morsley in partnership with Open/Close Dundee – the group behind a series of street art projects in the city.

Inspiration behind new mural revealed

The mural had been planned for completion in 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

It was commissioned to promote sustainability and community spirit.

Lauren, 25, said: “We decided to have the characters doing day-to-day activities and have that sense of community – whether it’s planting fruit and vegetables, taking recycling out, or being more outdoors in general.”


Work taking place on the mural. Photo: Russell Pepper.

The finished artwork. Photo: Russell Pepper.

The artwork on the council-owned sheltered housing complex also gives a nod towards renewable energy.

Lauren said: “It’s showing how Scotland can be greener and I hope it connects people individually and shows they can make a difference.

“It’s people doing what they can and within their own means.

“I really hope people like it, I hope it lifts up the area with the colour.”

The work was funded by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, as part of research into how art like this affects communities.

Lauren managed to complete it with the help of other artists in the area – even her mum.


Fife artist Lauren next to her creation in Stobswell, Dundee.

She added: “The nice aspect of street art is that it’s not all about the details, it’s about being expressive too.

“This is pretty much my favourite project I’ve worked on so far. It was really lovely being outdoors and talking to residents and hearing their stories.

“It was such a great atmosphere to work in.”

Russell Pepper, director of Open/Close, said: “I’m delighted that Lauren has completed her amazing addition to the Open /Close mural trail in Craigie Street – it brightens up the street so much.

“We couldn’t have done it without the funding from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, generous support from the Dulux decorator centre, the Stobswell forum, all of Lauren’s assistants and of course Lauren herself.

“The residents have been great as well – they really love it and were engaging loads with Lauren while she was painting it.










