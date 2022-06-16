James McPake addresses Graham Dorrans Dunfermline future as former Dundee midfielder ‘rolls back the years’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake insists Graham Dorrans is ‘rolling back the years’ in Dunfermline training — and hinted that the veteran midfielder could be a key man for the Pars this season.

Dorrans, 35, confirmed that he would consider his future in the aftermath of the Fifers’ relegation to League One in May.

The East End Park captain, who joined the club last summer, still has another year to run on his deal but McPake has vowed to be ‘respectful’ of his wishes.

Nevertheless, Dorrans has reported for pre-season at Dunfermline and McPake — who coached the former Dundee playmaker at Dens Park — has been dazzled by his displays in recent days.

Asked whether Dorrans will remain a Pars player for the upcoming campaign, McPake smiled: “I’ve not asked him!

“There’s not been any indication from Graham one way or another what he wants to do. It’s about where Graham sees himself in his career and we’ll be respectful of that.

“But what I’ve seen in training has been a Graham Dorrans rolling back the years. He’s been outstanding and he leads by example.

“He’s a fantastic footballer.

“I know he had a tough year last year. He came straight off a season in Australia and didn’t have a pre-season. He values his pre-seasons really highly and he wants to get them done. It is so important to every player.

“But if Graham wants to do anything else he’ll come and see me when he decides. He’s been a joy to watch so far.”

‘A top player’

Dorrans boasts 11 caps for Scotland and has made more than 400 senior appearances for the likes of West Brom, Norwich City and Rangers.

And regardless of his advancing years, McPake has no doubt the midfielder would be a pivotal asset as the Pars seek to escape League One at the first time of asking.

“If Graham is fit and motivated, then he’s a top player,” McPake continued.

“That’s why he’s got the Scotland caps and why he’s scored at the Etihad. That’s why he’s been bought for millions of pounds and played in the English Premier League so many times.

“If we can keep him fit then we’ve got a top player there.”