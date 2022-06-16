James McPake addresses Graham Dorrans Dunfermline future as former Dundee midfielder ‘rolls back the years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football

James McPake addresses Graham Dorrans Dunfermline future as former Dundee midfielder ‘rolls back the years’

By Alan Temple
June 16 2022, 5.00pm
Dunfermline skipper Graham Dorrans
Dunfermline skipper Graham Dorrans

James McPake insists Graham Dorrans is ‘rolling back the years’ in Dunfermline training — and hinted that the veteran midfielder could be a key man for the Pars this season.

Dorrans, 35, confirmed that he would consider his future in the aftermath of the Fifers’ relegation to League One in May.

The East End Park captain, who joined the club last summer, still has another year to run on his deal but McPake has vowed to be ‘respectful’ of his wishes.

Nevertheless, Dorrans has reported for pre-season at Dunfermline and McPake — who coached the former Dundee playmaker at Dens Park — has been dazzled by his displays in recent days.

Asked whether Dorrans will remain a Pars player for the upcoming campaign, McPake smiled: “I’ve not asked him!

Dorrans, left, and McPake together at Dundee

“There’s not been any indication from Graham one way or another what he wants to do. It’s about where Graham sees himself in his career and we’ll be respectful of that.

“But what I’ve seen in training has been a Graham Dorrans rolling back the years. He’s been outstanding and he leads by example.

“He’s a fantastic footballer.

“I know he had a tough year last year. He came straight off a season in Australia and didn’t have a pre-season. He values his pre-seasons really highly and he wants to get them done. It is so important to every player.

“But if Graham wants to do anything else he’ll come and see me when he decides. He’s been a joy to watch so far.”

‘A top player’

Dorrans boasts 11 caps for Scotland and has made more than 400 senior appearances for the likes of West Brom, Norwich City and Rangers.

And regardless of his advancing years, McPake has no doubt the midfielder would be a pivotal asset as the Pars seek to escape League One at the first time of asking.

“If Graham is fit and motivated, then he’s a top player,” McPake continued.

“That’s why he’s got the Scotland caps and why he’s scored at the Etihad. That’s why he’s been bought for millions of pounds and played in the English Premier League so many times.

“If we can keep him fit then we’ve got a top player there.”

‘I know he’ll be proud’: Emotional Chris Hamilton opens up on Dunfermline family ties

