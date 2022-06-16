Praveen Kumar takes matters into his own hands over “devastating” last minute cancellations at Perth restaurant Tabla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Praveen Kumar takes matters into his own hands over “devastating” last minute cancellations at Perth restaurant Tabla

By Mariam Okhai
June 16 2022, 5.00pm
customer cancellations
Praveen Kumar.

Popular Perthshire chef, Praveen Kumar, has spoken out after being left feeling angry and disappointed when a table of 19 people cancelled 10 minutes before their booking time.

What was set to be a busy Saturday night for the chef and his team at Tabla, who had spent hours prepping food for service, turned to disaster when many of his staff were sent home due to the last minute cancellation.

Praveen, who specialises in Indian cooking, took to Facebook to share his frustration at diners who cancel last minute and those who don’t show up for bookings.

While he and his team have dealt with cancellations before, the size of the booking meant that he had a larger team assembled for the night, and around 30 paying customers had been turned away earlier, too, as a result.

last minute cancellations
Chef Praveen Kumar owns restaurant Tabla.

Praveen was advised the guest’s reason for cancelling was because they wanted to sample a different cuisine, despite his social media and website stating what they offer.

His restaurant on South Street seats just 40 covers, therefore nearly 50% of his restaurant was left empty as a result.

Booking and cancellation in one day

Praveen and the team had changed their entire service style for the night to accommodate the large booking, and despite going the extra mile for the guests, lost much-needed custom.

He had even arranged complimentary drinks for those other diners who had helped him out to be able to accommodate the table of 19.

last minute cancellation
Outside the venue.

He said: “They called Saturday morning looking for a table of 19 and we were almost full.

“We called our other customers who had booked on the same night and told them the situation.

“They came earlier to accommodate this table that were coming and I bought drinks for them because they agreed to move.

“One of the guests then called at 8:18pm saying that they couldn’t come in anymore because the other party members wanted to go for a completely different cuisine.”

last minute cancellation
Food amounts changed for the day.

Pandemic and price struggles

But it wasn’t just the restaurant diners that were affected, takeaway orders were adjusted that evening too so that no orders could be taken from 8.30pm to 9.30pm to ensure the kitchen wasn’t under too much pressure.

With prices of most materials and some ingredients increasing up to 20%, Praveen has had to increase his menu prices and says he can’t afford to lose money from no-shows or last minute cancellations.

Praveen has also noticed his customers are ordering less when visiting and reducing their alcohol consumption as a result of the cost of living increasing. This is proving challenging following the past two years of the pandemic.

He said: “In that one night we lost 19 people plus the 30 that were going to come in so we lost double the revenue we could have made.

Amazing SSE Team Night.

Posted by Tabla Indian Restaurant on Saturday, 26 March 2022

“Saturday the premium night of the week for us and when you lose the opportunity right under your nose it is a disaster.

“It is a small restaurant and in high season. After the last two years we can’t afford to make any more losses.

“The profits have gone to rock bottom and it is a matter of making sure we maximise every opportunity for the business.”

Staff and chefs disheartened

Praveen’s staff were left upset with the cancellation consequences of reduced hours and tips.

He said: “The more customers that come in, the more tips they get and more hours of work.

“I had to send some of my workers that are on flexi-time away early and they were extremely disheartened.”

Tabla owner Praveen Kumar and wife Swarna Kumar (centre) alongside staff.

With a general rule of 80% bookings and 20% walk-ins, the chefs spent their time cooking food that eventually went to waste.

“The chefs were upset because they bought and cooked food for the booking level we usually have,” he added.

“And the food that was being provided went to waste on the Sunday.”

New cancellation policy

As of next week Tabla will introduce a £10 deposit for tables of four or more people which is non-refundable if the cancellation is made 24 hours before booking time.

However, if it is more than 24 hours before, the booking can be cancelled or moved to another day or time.

New cancellation rules to be introduced.

Staff will now also call customers a day or two before their booking to ensure they still intend on dining with them.

“We don’t mind one or two but it has become a trend now and you lose trust in the booking system.

“It was big hit in our face and is a big learning step for us.”

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier