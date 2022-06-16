Arbroath chairman reveals key summer upgrade has Gayfield meeting Premiership criteria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath chairman reveals key summer upgrade has Gayfield meeting Premiership criteria

By Scott Lorimer
June 16 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has revealed some upgrades to Gayfield.
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has revealed some upgrades to Gayfield.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has outlined key upgrades the club have made to Gayfield to meet Premiership criteria.

Work has been ongoing throughout the summer to improve the Lichties home ground.

In April, the club demolished the historic wall at the stadium entrance. New offices and turnstiles are being constructed in its place to present a more modern look.

Some of the work going on outside Gayfield.
Some of the work going on outside Gayfield.

There have also been changes made inside Gayfield which may not be as immediately obvious to supporters.

Gayfield upgrades

And should Arbroath go one better than last season and gain promotion to the Premiership, they will do so with a top-flight-ready ground.

“In preseason, a lot of supporters think you put your feet up for a few weeks and start again,” Caird explained. “This is when we do all of our work.

Members of the public take a look at some of the work at Gayfield.
Members of the public take a look at some of the work at Gayfield.

“As you could see since the last game of the season, the new-build is coming on well.

“The turnstiles are coming in the next couple of weeks and the outside is almost finished.

“There is also work going on inside the ground for our supporters as well.

“We are putting in new seats.

New floodlight bulbs are required to meet Premiership standards.
New floodlight bulbs are required to meet Premiership standards.

“We are upgrading our floodlights as well. That’s necessary due to the regulations for playing in the Championship or, if we were lucky enough, in the Premiership.

“The levels dipped just below what we need, so in the next few weeks the bulbs will be replaced on the floodlights with LEDs.

“There are other things that are going on in the ground that supporters will see when they arrive at the first cup game of the season.”

Improving the matchday experience

As well as improving the ground to meet certain standards, the club are also looking to improve the matchday experience for supporters.

From improving the seating to creating a sheltered family zone, where young fans can meet their heroes prior to games without being soaked by the rain.

The last match of the season saw 5,154 pack into Gayfield, the highest attendance in a decade.

A crowd of 5,154 packed into Gayfield for the clash.
A crowd of 5,154 packed into Gayfield for the play-off second leg – the highest attendance in 10 years.

Club chiefs are hoping that becomes the norm and are determined to make the stadium a more comfortable place to watch football.

“We need to improve the ground,” Caird reiterated.

“We desperately want to improve the players, which we will do, but you’ve got to maintain the structure of the ground.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird

“As chairman, and as directors, that’s what we’re determined to do; make it a better experience for supporters.

“We had over 5,000 at the last game of the season and handled that well.

“We want to continue having big number of supporters coming to the club so we want to make the ground as safe and as comfortable as we can.”

