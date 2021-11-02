Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: John Mackie, former Cupar auctioneer and United Auctions director

By Chris Ferguson
November 2 2021, 12.00pm Updated: November 2 2021, 12.56pm
John Mackie.

The voice of John Mackie, who has died aged 89, was known to generations of farmers and cattle dealers.

In turn, their faces and unique gestures, were known to John, who spent much of his working life as an auctioneer.

Later in life, John rose to manage Cupar mart, then become a director of United Auctions.

He also worked regularly at the markets in Thornton, Milnathort, Perth, Stirling, Glasgow and at the major sheep sales at Dalmally in the early years.

Markinch

John Mackie was born at Westmill Farm, Markinch, to Andrew Mackie and his wife, Mary Stoddart.

He was educated at Markinch Primary School and then Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

Gateside

When he was young, the family moved to Wester Nether Urquhart Farm at Gateside.

John left school aged 15 and spent seven years working in the estate agency department of Pagan Osborne in Cupar.

It was during his time at the law firm that he met fellow staff member, Joan, who was to become his wife.

Marriage

The couple married at the Royal Hotel, Cupar, in 1957 and had one daughter, Anne.

In 1954, John made the move to Cupar mart, owned by Speedie Brothers.

He began as a trainee, checking sales list, and learning how to recognise customers and their individual bidding gestures.

After a couple of years he progressed to became an auctioneer, selling calves, pigs, sheep and then store cattle.

Board of directors

In 1985, John became manager at Cupar mart and then joined the board of directors of United Auctions, which had taken over Speedie Brothers and its successor, Macdonald Fraser.

However, for around a decade, John continued to run the family farm while working at the mart until it was sold in 1977.

In retirement, John and Joan travelled extensively. They undertook major trips to the USA and Canada not long after he stopped working, followed by regular trips to Europe including to Scandinavia, Spain and Italy.

