Obituary: John Mackie, former Cupar auctioneer and United Auctions director

The voice of John Mackie, who has died aged 89, was known to generations of farmers and cattle dealers.

In turn, their faces and unique gestures, were known to John, who spent much of his working life as an auctioneer.

Later in life, John rose to manage Cupar mart, then become a director of United Auctions.

He also worked regularly at the markets in Thornton, Milnathort, Perth, Stirling, Glasgow and at the major sheep sales at Dalmally in the early years.

Markinch

John Mackie was born at Westmill Farm, Markinch, to Andrew Mackie and his wife, Mary Stoddart.

He was educated at Markinch Primary School and then Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

Gateside

When he was young, the family moved to Wester Nether Urquhart Farm at Gateside.

John left school aged 15 and spent seven years working in the estate agency department of Pagan Osborne in Cupar.

It was during his time at the law firm that he met fellow staff member, Joan, who was to become his wife.

Marriage

The couple married at the Royal Hotel, Cupar, in 1957 and had one daughter, Anne.

In 1954, John made the move to Cupar mart, owned by Speedie Brothers.

He began as a trainee, checking sales list, and learning how to recognise customers and their individual bidding gestures.

After a couple of years he progressed to became an auctioneer, selling calves, pigs, sheep and then store cattle.

Board of directors

In 1985, John became manager at Cupar mart and then joined the board of directors of United Auctions, which had taken over Speedie Brothers and its successor, Macdonald Fraser.

However, for around a decade, John continued to run the family farm while working at the mart until it was sold in 1977.

In retirement, John and Joan travelled extensively. They undertook major trips to the USA and Canada not long after he stopped working, followed by regular trips to Europe including to Scandinavia, Spain and Italy.