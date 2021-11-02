Scotland squad: St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark gets recall but no place for ex-Dundee United stars Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell

An error occurred. Please try again.

Zander Clark’s stunning St Johnstone form has earned him a Scotland recall.

The Perth double cup winner, who produced a magnificent performance in the weekend win against Dundee United, is one of the three goalkeepers named by manager Steve Clarke for this month’s World Cup qualifying double-header.

Clarke has gone with Craig Gordon, Jon McLaughlin and Clark.

Motherwell’s Liam Kelly is the man left out.

Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark. pic.twitter.com/QPASMTvy5e — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 2, 2021

There was no place for ex-Dundee United stars Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell, despite their superb recent MLS form.

The Scots close their Group F campaign with a trip to face Moldova on Friday, November 12, followed by a clash with runaway leaders Denmark at Hampden Park on Monday, November 15.

One win is required to secure a play-off place for Qatar 2022 but Clarke’s men may also need a result against the Danes to earn a home match in their semi-final.