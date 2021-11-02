Scotland squad: St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark gets recall but no place for ex-Dundee United stars Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland squad: St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark gets recall but no place for ex-Dundee United stars Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell

By Eric Nicolson
November 2 2021, 12.01pm Updated: November 2 2021, 6.11pm
Zander Clark was outstanding for St Johnstone in the win over Dundee United
Zander Clark’s stunning St Johnstone form has earned him a Scotland recall.

The Perth double cup winner, who produced a magnificent performance in the weekend win against Dundee United, is one of the three goalkeepers named by manager Steve Clarke for this month’s World Cup qualifying double-header.

Clarke has gone with Craig Gordon, Jon McLaughlin and Clark.

Motherwell’s Liam Kelly is the man left out.

There was no place for ex-Dundee United stars Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell, despite their superb recent MLS form.

The Scots close their Group F campaign with a trip to face Moldova on Friday, November 12, followed by a clash with runaway leaders Denmark at Hampden Park on Monday, November 15.

One win is required to secure a play-off place for Qatar 2022 but Clarke’s men may also need a result against the Danes to earn a home match in their semi-final.

ERIC NICOLSON: Zander Clark is St Johnstone’s greatest keeper of the modern era and should be Scotland’s successor to Craig Gordon

