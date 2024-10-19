Dunblane craft brewery plans to host first taproom event before Christmas

A brewery and taproom is expected to open in Dunblane before the end of 2024.

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery, owned and operated by Matty Dixon, has found its first permanent premises on the town’s Duckburn Industrial Estate.

The unit is close to M&S and around a 10 minute walk from the railway station.

Matty only recently signed the lease and got the keys, but he already has big plans for the space and is keen to start brewing and pouring beer as soon as he can.

“We’ve been trying to find a home for probably about a year and a half,” he says.

Monthly taproom events

As well as brewing a range of craft beer on-site, the 38-year-old plans to host monthly themed family-friendly and dog-friendly taproom events in the brewery, with space for around 130 people to sit and enjoy a drink.

The former rugby player hopes to be able to screen future Six Nations games and other live sports games in the taproom.

He also has ambitions to cook and serve hot food, such as chicken wings, to complement his beer, provided he can secure the proper council permission.

All being well, he intends to start brewing in Dunblane before the end of the year, and to open the taproom for the first time on December 21.

Long-term, the brewer says he would like to organise an annual Dunblane beer festival, inviting guest craft breweries from further afield to serve their beers alongside his own.

From oil and gas to malt and hops

Originally from Banchory in Aberdeenshire, Matty started Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing from a garage in London in July 2021.

Following a stint working in oil and gas in Aberdeen, he relocated south to do an MBA at London Business School before eventually retraining as a brewer.

When Matty and his wife made the decision to relocate back to Scotland, they spontaneously chose to settle in the Stirling area.

“It was probably the best shoot-from-the-hip decision we’ve ever made,” he smiles.

Matty is currently the only Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery staff member – aside from his dog, Max, and his “very understanding” wife, who helps out.

Going forward, he hopes to be able to employ local people who have struggled to find jobs due to being neurodivergent or having autism to work at the brewery with him.

What kind of beer does Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing make?

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing already makes a range of craft beers available to buy online.

Matty is looking forward to serving them in pint glasses to his taproom customers.

Though his products range from alcohol-free lager (0.5% ABV) to 5% IPAs, he is passionate about producing great-tasting session-strength beer of all types.

Session beers have an ABV of less than 5% – Matty’s own all come in between 3% and 4.2%.

