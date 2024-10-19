Dunblane craft brewery plans to host first taproom event before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane craft brewery plans to host first taproom event before Christmas

The town's new brewer has dreams of organising an annual Dunblane beer festival.

Matty Dixon launched his brewery in July 2021, but now it has found a home in Dunblane. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

A brewery and taproom is expected to open in Dunblane before the end of 2024.

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery, owned and operated by Matty Dixon, has found its first permanent premises on the town’s Duckburn Industrial Estate.

The unit is close to M&S and around a 10 minute walk from the railway station.

Matty only recently signed the lease and got the keys, but he already has big plans for the space and is keen to start brewing and pouring beer as soon as he can.

“We’ve been trying to find a home for probably about a year and a half,” he says.

Monthly taproom events

As well as brewing a range of craft beer on-site, the 38-year-old plans to host monthly themed family-friendly and dog-friendly taproom events in the brewery, with space for around 130 people to sit and enjoy a drink.

The former rugby player hopes to be able to screen future Six Nations games and other live sports games in the taproom.

This space next to the brewery floor will eventually become a taproom. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

He also has ambitions to cook and serve hot food, such as chicken wings, to complement his beer, provided he can secure the proper council permission.

All being well, he intends to start brewing in Dunblane before the end of the year, and to open the taproom for the first time on December 21.

Matty’s brewing kit is currently in Falkirk, but he plans to move it into the Dunblane unit as soon as possible. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Long-term, the brewer says he would like to organise an annual Dunblane beer festival, inviting guest craft breweries from further afield to serve their beers alongside his own.

From oil and gas to malt and hops

Originally from Banchory in Aberdeenshire, Matty started Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing from a garage in London in July 2021.

Following a stint working in oil and gas in Aberdeen, he relocated south to do an MBA at London Business School before eventually retraining as a brewer.

When Matty and his wife made the decision to relocate back to Scotland, they spontaneously chose to settle in the Stirling area.

“It was probably the best shoot-from-the-hip decision we’ve ever made,” he smiles.

The Duckburn Industrial Estate unit that will soon be transformed into Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery HQ. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Matty is currently the only Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery staff member – aside from his dog, Max, and his “very understanding” wife, who helps out.

Going forward, he hopes to be able to employ local people who have struggled to find jobs due to being neurodivergent or having autism to work at the brewery with him.

What kind of beer does Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing make?

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing already makes a range of craft beers available to buy online.

Matty is looking forward to serving them in pint glasses to his taproom customers.

Matty’s beers range from alcohol-free to full-strength, but he specialises in session beers. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Though his products range from alcohol-free lager (0.5% ABV) to 5% IPAs, he is passionate about producing great-tasting session-strength beer of all types.

Session beers have an ABV of less than 5% – Matty’s own all come in between 3% and 4.2%.

