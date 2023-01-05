How Dame Vivienne Westwood left her mark on Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Dame Vivienne Westwood wasn’t designing some of the world’s most notable pieces or defining the 1970s Punk scene, she was championing one of her many causes.

She even did so in Dundee.

Dame Vivienne, who died last week aged 81, visited the City of Discovery on a number of occasions and inspired its young people with several rousing speeches on consumerism and climate change.

In 2008, she received an honorary doctorate from the University of Dundee.

And the fashion legend – born Vivienne Swire in April 1941 in the Peak District village of Tintwistle – was asked to speak at the ceremony organised as part of the Dundee Literary Festival.

She said: “All we need to survive the end of the world, caused by our continuing consumerism and pollution, is to keep our fashion sense and put our imagination to good use.”

Fears for next generation

Dame Vivienne, the daughter of a greengrocer, recommended re-wearing items rather than buying things for a single use.

She admitted to being frightened for the future of the planet and having concerns about what lay ahead for the next generation.

But the designer – who performed with students from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design during the visit – said: “Never ceasing to explore – that’s what makes people great.

“Insight and practice make you better and enable you to have the stamina of a lifetime.

“But everyone can do something to help [save the planet], you don’t have to be rich and famous to make a difference.”

Recognition from V&A Dundee

And Dame Vivienne’s love affair with Dundee wasn’t over.

A decade later one of her outfits – a Harris Tweed suit – was billed as one of the star attractions at the V&A ahead of its opening.

Lead curator Joanna Norman said: “V&A Dundee will represent designers from Scotland, as well as celebrate those who have embraced the country’s rich and distinctive heritage.

“Spanning almost 100 years of Scottish fashion, the museum will also celebrate contemporary designers who are writing the next chapter of the story.”

The designer wasn’t shy in expressing her views on politics north of the border either.

Just days before the referendum in September 2014, in a move in tune with the feeling in the “Yes City”, she used her London fashion week catwalk to show her support for Scottish independence.

Showcasing her SS15 Red Label collection, models graced the catwalk wearing “Yes” badges and handing out copies of a “Democracy in the UK” statement to those in attendance.

It read: “Scottish independence could be a great day for democracy.

“They already have a more democratic financial system, eg no tuition fees, and they care more for people.

“They just wouldn’t do what we’re doing in England…in England there is hardly any democracy left.

Viv Westwood closed her red label show at #LFW, accessorised with a yes badge. Keep up the convo. #indyref pic.twitter.com/3uMGGGO3dJ — Joy Parkinson (@joy_parkinson) September 14, 2014

“The government does what it wants. That which should belong to people – it gives it all to business.”

She later described the Better Together campaign as “frightened and stupid”.

The former primary school teacher added: “I hate England…I like Scotland because somehow I think they are better than we are.

“They are more democratic.”

‘True revolutionary’

Dame Vivienne shot to fame in the 1970s after shaping the punk image of the Sex Pistols, managed by her then husband Malcolm McLaren.

The fashion trailblazer – who had son Ben from her first marriage to Derek Westwood – had given birth in to the couple’s son Joseph Corre in 1967.

Joseph co-founded lingerie brand Agent Provocateur with his ex-wife Serena Rees in 1994.

Dame Vivienne is also survived by her third husband, Austrian fashion designer Andreas Kronthaler.

In the wake of her passing, V&A Dundee tweeted: “We are saddened to learn about the passing of legendary designer Vivienne Westwood.

“A true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion.”