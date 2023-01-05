Andy Considine ‘reinvigorated’ by life at St Johnstone as former Aberdeen hero prepares for Pittodrie return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Andy Considine ‘reinvigorated’ by life at St Johnstone as former Aberdeen hero prepares for Pittodrie return

By Eric Nicolson
January 5 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 5 2023, 7.34am
Andy Considine during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.

Life at St Johnstone has “reinvigorated” Andy Considine.

And as the Perth centre-back prepares to make a Pittodrie return this weekend, he has no regrets about his summer career choice.

Considine thought he would be a one-club man after spending the best part of two decades on the books of his home-town club.

Life at McDiarmid Park, though, has shown he made the right call in deciding to continue playing when thoughts of retirement crossed his mind.

“I was scared because I didn’t want to leave,” said the former Scotland international.

“I wanted to finish my career up the road but it wasn’t meant to be, simple as that.

“The bottom line was my services were not required at the club any more.

“I did think ‘do I just leave it?’

“But I love football so much and wanted to keep playing at this level.

“I got the opportunity to continue my career here, which is something I am very grateful for.

“It wasn’t meant to be up the road, but I’m getting to play football every week here so what more can you ask for? I was more than ready for the change.”

Out of his comfort zone

Considine, who was an ever-present in Callum Davidson’s starting line-up until illness kept him out of the defeat to Dundee United earlier this week, added: “Sometimes change is good for you – getting out of your comfort zone.

“I feel it has improved me as a person and a player as well.

“It’s getting to meet new people, seeing how the manager here does things and how another club works.

“I had been staring at the same four walls at Pittodrie for 16 or 17 years then we moved to Cormack Park, which was great getting to experience a proper training ground.

“But the change I felt I needed, I see that now.

Andy Considine celebrates a win against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“This is a fantastic club full of great people and that’s something I was used to up the road.

“I didn’t want to drop down the leagues. I wanted to prove to myself I could do it.

“Playing week in, week out was number one in my mind and I’m getting to do it, which is great.

“I feel reinvigorated by it. I love it. I love the excitement of it. I love training with the boys.

“I’m going to be 36 in April, I’ve played almost 600 games. It’s great, it’s what I love and what I wake up for in the morning.

“Hopefully once I’m done I’ll have a career in it as well.

“I’ve done my badges and want to go into coaching, but I want to keep playing as long as I can at the highest level.”

Dressing room standards

A three-game losing run won’t dent Considine’s faith that Saints have the dressing room character to make this a successful season.

“There are other guys who are around my age and have experienced a really high level of football,” he said.

“If we can have that mentality, even in training, then we will bring that into games on a Saturday.

“We have shown as weeks have gone by that we’re not accepting of poor performances.

“We don’t accept them on the training pitch either.

“I think if you have that on a Monday, Tuesday or any day before a game, where everyone knows what’s expected, then it makes Saturday’s better.

“I have played with many excellent players and seen how other managers have expected standards.

“The manager here expects high standards, everyone knows that.

“To be successful you need to have those demands on yourself and then on everyone else.

“The one route to success is having standards and the right mentality.

“I can’t imagine how much hurt everyone at St Johnstone was going through last season with where the team was.

“But it’s clear nobody wants to go through that again.

“We’re all in it together to make this club as successful as we can be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Tony Gallacher at Hibs earlier this season. Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher: Returning star insists St Johnstone 'can do good things' this season
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Callum Davidson heads from the St Johnstone team bus into Pittodrie ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen 'hard for me to take as…
St Johnstone's Cammy MacPherson attempts to challenge Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and players rated as sloppy Saints shoot…
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan is an injury doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.
Ryan McGowan says St Johnstone were dismal v Dundee United and need to get…
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much…
Fair City Unity protest banners can be seen in their empty section ahead of Monday's clash with Dundee United. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity break silence on Dundee United match protest…
Would a combination of Dan Phillips, Cammy MacPherson and David Wotherspoon work as St Johnstone's midfield? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone midfield has changed for 12 games in a row - what is…
St Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone players not affected by fans' Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James…
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi signs new contract through to 2025

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented