Buckle up – we’re heading for Arbroath in our gallery of lorry pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Buckle up – we’re heading for Arbroath in our gallery of lorry pictures

Lorries are the lifeblood of the British economy so let's celebrate the kings of the road with a journey back in time to Angus. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The lorry in this picture from Arbroath Harbour in 1955 has a Liverpool registration but was operated by the Panmure Trading Company in Monikie. Image: Supplied.
The lorry in this picture from Arbroath Harbour in 1955 has a Liverpool registration but was operated by the Panmure Trading Company in Monikie. Image: Supplied.

Love them or hate them, we cannot do without trucks and lorries.

From the ones that deliver our food to local shops to those which carry material for mending our roads, lorries are the lifeblood of the British economy.

Almost everything we consume arrives onboard a truck or a lorry, even if its road trip represents just part of its overall journey.

Without freight transportation by road, the economy would grind to a halt within four or five days.

This selection was photographed in and around Arbroath, but as well as being of interest to vehicle fans, there is also a great deal of social history in what they were up to, from delivering lemonade to helping demolishing whole swathes of the town.

And there are also a few which are not quite the right way up!

Lorries and trucks are still turning heads after all these years.

These images will be of interest to the general reader, as well as those who cling to the childhood excitement of hearing a large diesel engine approaching from a distance.

Mud on the tyres

The lorry getting dug out at the Star Hotel. Image: Supplied.
The lorry getting dug out at the Star Hotel. Image: Supplied.

A small crowd gathered to enjoy the entertainment, as small crowds do when lorries get stuck.

This timber lorry foundered tantalisingly close to the refreshments available at the Star Hotel in Friockheim in the 1920s or 1930s.

The lorry’s registration, VA282, suggests it came originally from a Glasgow operator.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Work at Arbroath Harbour. Image: Supplied.
Work at Arbroath Harbour. Image: Supplied.

This picture, taken at Arbroath Harbour, is undated but shows bricks being either loaded or unloaded.

As there were brickworks locally, our guess would be loaded.

Stewart Brothers, which owned the lorry, had premises in Ladyloan.

Irritatingly, the registration of the lorry at the top of the picture cannot be read.

When the guns fell silent…

The picture is dated September 15 1945. Image: Supplied.
The picture is dated September 15 1945. Image: Supplied.

Celebrations in Arbroath to mark the end of the Second World War included a vast procession down the High Street – far more than is shown here.

The leading lorry is probably an Austin K5, followed by a Bedford OY.

The tractor is a Fordson.

Somewhere else in the procession, further back, was a wartime stalwart Bedford QL, many of which would later see civvy life hauling trees about forests.

Shifting sand at Inverkeilor

Heavy lifting at Clark's quarry. Image: Supplied.
Heavy lifting at Clark’s quarry. Image: Supplied.

There is no date on this picture of work ongoing at W. Clark’s quarry at Inverkeilor.

These Foden trucks were robust and reliable, but it seems odd to see such a small vehicle bearing the brunt of shifting tons of sand, compared to today’s eight-wheelers and artics.

The quarries at Inverkeilor are now operated by Geddes Group.

Disappearing streets

Demolition work ongoing in this undated picture. Image: DC Thomson.
Demolition work ongoing in this undated picture. Image: DC Thomson.

We might be in the 1960s with this view of some demolition work, with Arbroath Abbey looming in the background, and a Kirk towards the right.

The lettering on the Ford Thames lorry looks like “Royal Burgh of Arbroath Roads Dept.”

Demolition on this scale might indicate Ladyloan in this undated image.

Working for the council

Arbroath lorry at work in the 1960s. Image: Supplied.
An Arbroath lorry at work in the 1960s. Image: Supplied.

This is probably the Hill Street car park in Arbroath, given that the building about three-quarters along appears to be Newgate House.

The Ford Thames Trader lorry in the centre of the picture was owned by Arbroath Town Council.

The registration on the Morris Minor suggests the picture was taken no earlier than the mid-1960s.

Dual carriageway demolition

It might be a Seddon truck in the picture, with wasteland in the foreground and the North Sea in the background. Image: Supplied.
It might be a Seddon truck in the picture. Image: Supplied.

Demolition in the Ladyloan area of Arbroath before the dual carriageway was built.

The trucks are of interest – the one on the left has the number plate CSR 950D, making the picture no earlier than 1966.

The one fully in view has lettering on the door: Sand and Whinstone Quarries Inverkeilor.

Not long before the photograph was taken, this would have been a bustling, thriving area.

The Bon Accord lorry

The Ford D Series lorry. Image: Supplied.
The Ford D Series lorry. Image: Supplied.

The Ford D Series lorry, pictured in Lochlands Street, in the livery of Bon Accord Sparkling Drinks was one of a large fleet which hurtled around Angus streets and as far away as Dundee.

The brand was born in Arbroath in 1903 and went on to become one of Scotland’s leading soft drink manufactures.

It had depots in Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh, starting points for a fleet of trucks carrying crates of clanking glass bottles of fizzy pop for home deliveries throughout Scotland.

Seaweed at the seafront

Geddes Group get to work at the seafront in Arbroath. Image: Supplied.
Geddes Group get to work in Arbroath. Image: Supplied.

Foul-smelling, rotting seaweed being collected from the seafront at Arbroath in July, 1985 by Geddes Group, Swirlburn.

The late Matt Kerr, of the Miniature Railway, used to get quite vocal about the stench potentially driving away his customers.

RMS96P was the first articulated unit that Geddes Group owned.

But it has been followed by many more.

Sticking a thumb out in 1993

Sergeant Sandy Smith hitches a lift on an Edzell Engineering Iveco lorry to get through the flooded Dundee Road, Arbroath, in January 1993.
Flooding in Arbroath in the 1993. Image: Supplied.

Sergeant Sandy Smith hitched a lift on an Edzell Engineering Iveco lorry to get through the flooded Dundee Road, Arbroath, in January 1993.

The lorry waiting patiently behind appears to belong to long-established family haulier Nelson of Kelty in Fife.

Edzell Engineering are now based at Brechin.

Over the edge…

The lorry on its side at the foot of the embankment.
Nobody was seriously hurt in this accident. Image: Supplied.

In 1993 the brake on this Mercedes-Benz tipper lorry failed while it was at a quarry at Leysmill and it rolled away down the steep slope.

The driver tried to get into the cab to stop it before it went over the edge, but was just too late.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution, although he was not seriously injured.

An eyewitness said the powerful breakdown wagon that was recovering the stricken lorry was making slow progress hauling it up the brae until someone clambered down and either released the brake or knocked it out of gear.

It then reached the top in record time.

Dundee Tippers

The Dundee Tippers lorry goes overboard. Image: Supplied.
The Dundee Tippers lorry goes overboard. Image: Supplied.

Another victim of the Inverkeilor railway bridge, undated.

The lorry appears to belong to Dundee Tippers.

It was last taxed in 1997, so this would have been taken within 12 months of that.

How a relatively low tipper fell foul of the bridge might be explained either by the tipper body having been left up or by something like a mechanical shovel travelling in the back of the lorry.

Capsizing on Queen’s Drive

An articulated lorry and trailer came to grief at about 7am on Friday, August 20 1999 in Queen's Drive, Arbroath.
The lorry went over in 1999. Image: Supplied.

This articulated lorry and trailer came to grief at about 7am on Friday August 20 1999 in Queen’s Drive.

The driver lost control of the P-registered Leyland DAF unit as it rounded the last bend before the railway bridge.

He suffered a slight injury and, fortunately, no-one was on the pavement at the time, and the trailer’s load did not spill out.

Every Lidl helps

The lorry at Lidl during construction work. Image: Supplied.

Big building ahoy! This shot, taken at the Lidl store-to-be in Arbroath in 2005, ends our gallery.

These roof beams were an ‘oversize’ load, and may well have come from Germany with the MAN artic, which appears to have left-hand drive.

Located where it is, in a relatively narrow street beside what is now Coast Nightclub, getting the contraption on to the site would have been a major exercise in delicate manoeuvring.

Tags

Conversation

Conversation